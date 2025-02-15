"If you're not fit, forfeit the match" - Fans hit out at Taylor Fritz's opponent Alejandro Davidovich Fokina for "nasty" MTO in Delray Beach win

Alejandro Davidovich Fokina’s medical timeout during his win over Taylor Fritz at the Delray Beach Open has sparked outrage among tennis fans, with many calling it a blatant attempt to disrupt the American's momentum.

On Friday, February 14, two-time defending champion and top seed Fritz took on eighth seed Fokina in the quarterfinal at the Delray Beach Open. The Spaniard managed to pull off a surprise 7-6(4), 7-6(5) victory, with the American faltering in both tiebreaks, losing crucial points down the stretch.

After bagging the first set, Fokina built an early lead in the second. Fritz fought back to level at 5-5 but was disrupted by the Spaniard’s controversial medical timeout before his final service game. Though he forced another tiebreak, Fritz couldn’t capitalize, as Fokina secured the win on his first match point.

Fans on X were quick to accuse the Spaniard of gamesmanship, pointing out that he had just held serve comfortably and showed no visible signs of injury.

"Ban all mto. if youre not fit to play, forfeit the match," a third fan wrote.

"Davidovich Fokina getting a MTO right before Fritz has to serve it out is just embarrassing, @atptour sort it out, this should not be allowed," one fan wrote.

"That was weird. He got a massage before Fritz served," another fan wrote.

Here are some more fan reactions accusing Alejandro Davidovich Fokina of wrongfully taking an MTO against Taylor Fritz.

"Clearly FAKE medical timeout," one fan wrote.

"All 13 people watching Fritz/ADF agree that’s a nasty MTO from Davidovich Fokina. Grimy," another fan wrote.

"He just had an easy hold right before as well and showed no signs of injury. All tactics to attempt and slow down Fritz who upped his level," yet another fan wrote.

Alejandro Davidovich Fokina to take on Matteo Arnaldi after win over Taylor Fritz at the Delray Beach Open

Taylor Fritz at the ATP 500 Dallas Open 2025 - Source: Getty

After defeating top seed Taylor Fritz in straight sets, Alejandro Davidovich Fokina will now face Matteo Arnaldi in the Delray Beach Open semifinals. The latter booked his spot with a 7-6(2), 6-4 victory over American Brandon Nakashima in a one-hour, 42-minute battle.

Arnaldi leads their head-to-head 2-0, with wins at the 2025 Dallas Open just a week ago and the Masters 1000 event in Canada last year.

Meanwhile, the other semifinal will see the 20-year-old Alex Michelsen take on Miomir Kecmanovic. Michelsen defeated Cameron Norrie 7-6(3), 7-5 and Kecmanovic battled past Marcos Giron in three sets.

