Serena Williams entering the Avatar State for Netflix's 'Avatar: The Last Airbender's latest advertisement has sparked numerous reactions from fans.

The live adaptation of Nickelodeon's hit animated series Avatar: The Last Airbender is almost around the corner and Netflix has been pulling all strings to promote it. It is set to release on February 22 this year.

Their latest promo featured tennis legend Serena Williams, who enters her Avatar State before jumping high into the air to make a serve. As she makes the service, the American can be seen maneuvering all the elemental powers that are a part of the show — Water, Earth, Fire, and Air.

For those unaware, Serena Williams is a long-time fan of the series and has also had a cameo voice role in the show's final season's 10th episode 'The Day of the Black Sun: Part 1 - The Invasion' where she voiced the character Ming. She also returned to voice the Female Sage in its spinoff series 'The Legend of Korra'.

Fans took to X (Formerly Twitter) to discuss the 23-time Grand Slam champion's appearance in the promo. One fan expressed their hatred toward celebrity cameos but was willing to make an exception if it was the former World No. 1.

"I normally hate celeb cameos but if they gave her one in the live action like her cameo in the original I would gag"

Another fan chimed in by mentioning how the relationship between the American and the ATLA franchise was adorable.

"I absolutely adore Serena’s relationship with this franchise. Lol."

Here are some other reactions from the fans.

Some of Serena Williams' famous voice acting roles

Serena Williams has voiced many characters

Serena Williams has voiced a lot of different characters in many popular series. Her first voice acting role came in Simpson's episode 'Tennis the Menace' where she played herself. The episode featured other tennis stars such as Andre Agassi, Pete Sampras, and Venus Williams.

In the superhero animated series 'Loonatics Unleashed', the 42-year-old American voiced the character of Queen Athena in the episode 'Apocalypso'. She then went on to voice Ming in the 10th episode of the final season of Avatar: The Last Airbender — 'The Day of Black Sun: Part 1, The Invasion'. She later returned to voice the Female Sage in the show's spinoff 'The Legend of Korra' in the episode 'Beginnings, Part 1'.

Williams' latest voice acting gig came in the film 'PAW Patrol: The Mighty Movie' where she voiced Yoga Yvette. She has also made cameos in several famous movies and TV shows as an actress, including 'Ocean's Eight' and 'ER'.

