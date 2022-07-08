"If I couldn't beat him then I don't deserve to be in semis, simple as that" - Taylor Fritz refutes notion that he should get to play Wimbledon SF after Rafael Nadal's withdrawal

Taylor Fritz has rubbished claims that he should be given passage to the semifinals of Wimbledon after Rafael Nadal announced his withdrawal from the tournament on Thursday.

Nadal cited abdominal muscle issues as the reason behind his withdrawal, with many reports claiming that the Spaniard has suffered a muscle tear in his abdomen. The 36-year-old later confirmed this report during his press conference.

The 22-time Slam champion, however, seemingly played through pain against Fritz in the quarterfinals on Wednesday, beating the American 3-6, 7-5, 3-6, 7-5, 7-6 (4) to book his spot in the last four.

But after the Mallorcan's withdrawal on Thursday, fans and experts worldwide opined that Taylor Fritz should be given passage into the last four in the former's place.

The American himself rubbished the idea while responding to a fan on Instagram, saying he was "not looking for handouts."

"Nah, not looking for handouts, if I couldn't beat him then I don't deserve to be in semis...simple as that," Fritz said.

"Should tennis re-examine the lucky loser rule’s scope?" - Pam Shriver throws her weight behind Taylor Fritz after Nadal's withdrawal

22-time doubles Slam champion Pam Shriver expressed her sympathy towards Taylor Fritz after Rafael Nadal announced his withdrawal from Wimbledon. Shriver feels tennis should "re-examine" the lucky loser rule, suggesting they should expand it to allow players to replace those who withdraw due to injury.

"I feel for Taylor Fritz," Pam Shriver said. "Should tennis re-examine the lucky loser rule’s scope?"

Meanwhile, two-time Wimbledon champion Nadal confirmed that he suffered a muscle tear in his abdomen during his press conference on Thursday. He pointed out that he would risk aggravating his injury should he have kept playing in the tournament.

“Unfortunately, I have to pull out of the tournament. I have a tear in the muscle in the abdominal. It doesn't make sense to go. Very tough circumstances. It's obvious that if I keep going the injury is going to be worse and worse," he said. “I made the decision that I can’t win two matches under these circumstances.”

The Spaniard asserted that he gives more importance to his health and happiness over any tennis title.

"The most important thing is happiness more than any title. I can't risk that much and stay two, three months outside of the competition because that's going to be a tough thing for me," he said. "If taught happens, it happens, not because I was not doing things the proper way."

