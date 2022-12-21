"If I was to have a big injury, I probably wouldn't try to come back from that" - Andy Murray on his future

Andy Murray has stated that he might not try to make a comeback if he suffers another major injury in the future.

The 35-year-old has had a glittering career which has been slowed down over the last few years by to a series of injuries. While he has been successful in returning to the court, his injuries have certainly impacted his career.

During a recent interaction, Andy Murray said that he would continue to play if his body was in good shape. The Scot stated, however, that he would not try to come back from another big injury considering his age and past fitness troubles.

"If my body is in good shape and I'm still able to compete consistently, I'll keep playing. But I can't look so far in advance with the age I'm at and with the issues I've had. If I was to have a big injury, I probably wouldn't try to come back from that," he said.

Murray also stated that he worked on his game and fitness while training in Florida earlier this year and is in better shape than he previously was.

"I spent three weeks in Florida, getting my body right and getting some work done on my game and it went really well. I'm certainly in better shape than I was," he said.

"A lot of work was done in the gym, trying to build up my endurance and my stamina a bit and I'm hoping that's going to help me next year."

Despite returning to the Top 50 of the ATP rankings from No. 134 at the start of 2022, Murray said that he was not happy with his 2022 season. The former World No. 1 is hoping to improve on his performances from this season in 2023, saying:

"I wasn't happy with how last season went - certainly the last six months or so from a physical perspective - but my ranking still went from 125 to 50 in a year.

"I'm hoping that this year, with the work I've done, things will continue to improve and I'll still be motivated to get out there and compete."

Andy Murray won the 2022 Arthur Ashe Humanitarian Award

Andy Murray in Aberdeen ahead of Battle of the Brits

While he had his struggles on the tennis court in 2022, Andy Murray made headlines for his work off the field.

He was the recipient of this year's Arthur Ashe Humanitarian Award in recognition of his contributions to humanitarian efforts in Ukraine. The Scot donated his season's earnings to UNICEF's humanitarian work in the country.

Murray joined Andre Agassi, Roger Federer and Aisam Ul-Haq Qureshi in the list of players who won the award twice. He claimed that Agassi was a player he looked up to as a kid.

"I join Andre Agassi, Roger Federer and Aisam-Ul-Haq Qureshi as two-time winners of this award. Agassi is someone who I looked up to a lot growing up. I know he has done a lot of great things away from the court with his school," he said.

Murray's next major tournament appearance is likely to be at the 2023 Australian Open.

