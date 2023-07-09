"If I had to choose a player to lose to, it would be her" - Bianca Andreescu on loss to Ons Jabeur in Wimbledon 3R

Following her third-round loss to Ons Jabeur, Bianca Andreescu revealed that she would choose to lose to the Tunisian if she had to make a choice.

Jabeur defeated Andreescu 3-6, 6-3, 6-4 in one hour and 48 minutes. This win marked a repeat of their previous encounter in the third round of Montreal in 2021, where Jabeur dashed the Canadian's hopes of defending her title with a resounding 6-7(5), 6-4, 6-1 victory.

During a post-match press conference, Bianca Andreescu reflected on her defeat against the former World No. 2 and shared her thoughts on playing against her.

Andreescu acknowledged Jabeur's exceptional skills on various surfaces, emphasizing her versatility as a player while recalling their encounters, She mentioned facing Jabeur on a hard court, practicing alongside her on clay courts, and eventually competing against her on grass.

The Canadian also praised Ons Jabeur's ability to excel in different conditions, describing her as an all-around player capable of handling any situation on the court.

"She has a great game on any surface, actually. Like I played her on hard, practiced with her on clay, now I played her on grass again. She's an all-around player. She can kind of do everything," Andreescu said.

The former US Open champion revealed that if she were to lose to any player, she would choose Ons Jabeur due to her being exceptionally "nice." Bianca Andreescu extended her heartfelt wishes to the Tunisian and expressed her genuine desire for Jabeur's success in the upcoming grass-court Major.

"If I had to choose a player to lose to, it would be her. Also because she's very nice (smiling). Yeah, she's just great. I really hope she does well in this tournament," she added.

Ons Jabeur will next face Petra Kvitova in the fourth round (Round of 16) of the 2023 Wimbledon Championships on Monday.

"It's a dream come true" - Bianca Andreescu on playing on Centre Court at Wimbledon

Bianca Andreescu at the 2023 Wimbledon Championships

During the press conference, Bianca Andreescu expressed her sheer delight at the opportunity to play on the prestigious Centre Court at Wimbledon. She emphasized the significance of facing a top player like Ons Jabeur on the iconic court was like a dream come true for her.

"To be able to have an opportunity today to play again against a top player on Centre Court at Wimbledon, it's a dream come true," Andreescu said.

When asked about the positives she will take away from playing at SW19, the Canadian expressed that there were numerous aspects to highlight. She emphasized the remarkable turnaround in her second-round match against Anhelina Kalinina, where she found herself on the brink of defeat but managed to shift the momentum and ultimately secure the victory.

Furthermore, Bianca Andreescu acknowledged the positives she derived from her match against Ons Jabeur, despite the outcome being a loss. She revealed that she "was really feeling her game."

"But if I really think about it, I mean, there are a lot of positives. Like I basically almost lost yesterday," she added. "There are a lot of positives. I'm really feeling my game today at least. And yesterday obviously, but, you know, having that lead and just from start to finish, just feeling good, is very important to me. So I'm glad I had that."

