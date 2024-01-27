Aryna Sabalenka won her second career Major title in style on Saturday (January 27), beating 12th-seeded Zheng Qinwen 6-3, 6-2 to defend her Australian Open crown. The Belarusian didn't drop a single set en route to the Melbourne triumph, becoming only the fifth WTA player to achieve the feat in the 21st century.

Speaking to the media following her victory, Sabalenka was posed a rather interesting question. A journalist pointed out that the Belarusian's fierce on-court personality is at odds with her friendliness off it, before asking her whether she makes an active effort to switch between her personas.

The journalist also used Rafael Nadal's past confession about being carefree off the court as a case in point.

"Your on-court and off-court persona seem quite different. Off the court we know the person you are; on court, you're quite the scary opponent. Do you have to spend a little bit of time becoming on-court Aryna?" the reporter asked Aryna Sabalenka. "I remember Rafa used to talk about becoming a different player when he walked onto the court. Do you try to do the same sort of thing?"

In response, the World No. 2 joked that her team would desert her if she brought her on-court attitude back home. She also admitted that it had taken her quite some time to find the balance between her two personas.

"It's actually good that I'm two different people on and off the court, because if I would be the same person that I'm on the court off the court, I think I wouldn't have my team around me, and I think I would be alone," Aryna Sabalenka said in reply.

"But yeah, I mean, it takes me so much time to kind of like become who I am right now on court, to have this control myself, and to understand myself better. Yeah, it's been a long journey and way to go," she added.

"I just said it, like, I'm going to retire after today" - Aryna Sabalenka jokes after Australian Open 2024 triumph

Aryna Sabalenka turned up the dial on her good-humoured side a few moments later, joking that she felt so rewarded after her second Major triumph that she felt like retiring.

"I just said it, like, I'm going to retire after today," Aryna Sabalenka said. "But, no, too early, I think. Can still do something else. But, yeah, it takes me a little while to become who I am right now."

During the press conference, Sabalenka also gave her thoughts on becoming more confident following her second Australian Open title. The Belarusian expressed satisfaction with her "story," insisting that her hardwork had come to fruition.

She also claimed that she wanted to "connect with her fans" and inspire them to achieve their own goals.

"I think it's very important to be open. I feel like I really want to be connected with my fans and make sure that they know my story," the 25-year-old said. "And probably my story will inspire someone else and will help someone else."

"Now having two Grand Slam titles, it's definitely give me more confidence and believe in myself. I just have this knowing that all my life it wasn't, like, wasting of time and I was doing the right thing. I'm where I'm meant to be, so that's really important.

