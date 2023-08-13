Alex de Minaur reached the biggest final of his career on Saturday, taking down Alejandro Davidovich Fokina in straight sets in the semifinals of the 2023 Canadian Open. This marks the Aussie's maiden Masters 1000 final, just days after he also reached the final at the Los Cabos Open in Mexico.

Speaking at his press conference after the 6-1, 6-3 triumph, De Minaur was asked if it was physically a struggle for him to reach two finals in two weeks and how he was feeling mentally.

The World No. 21, who lost to Stefanos Tsitsipas in Los Cabos, joked that if he ever complained about reaching two finals in two weeks, someone should take a "serious look" at him.

The 24-year-old was simply glad with his newfound consistency, adding that he felt it was a step in the right direction for his career and that it gave him a big boost in confidence.

"Look, if I ever in my career complain about being in two finals in two weeks (laughing), then someone's got to have a serious look at me. No, I think it's a big boost of confidence in bringing that consistency," Alex de Minaur said.

"That, for me, is the biggest thing. Week after week, showing good level. And, you know, not having one good week and maybe an early exit at the next tournament, which I've probably done a fair bit in my career. So a step in the right direction, and we move on," he added.

Alex de Minaur takes on Jannik Sinner in final of Canadian Open 2023

National Bank Open Toronto - Day 6

Following his victory over Alejandro Davidovich Fokina, Alex de Minaur will lock horns with Jannik Sinner in the final of the 2023 Canadian Open. The Italian downed Tommy Paul in the semifinals to reach the third Masters 1000 final of his career.

De Minaur admitted that it would be "huge milestone" for him to lift a Masters 1000 trophy, stating that it would also prove a lot of people wrong.

The Aussie, whose biggest title so far came at the ATP 500 Acapulco Open earlier this year, stressed that many people did not have a lot of belief in him, which is why he would get a "real sense of satisfaction" in proving them wrong by winning an even bigger trophy on Sunday.

"It would be a huge milestone. I mean, this year, being able to get a 500 in Acapulco was big for me. And also looking, you know, to prove a lot of the people wrong. That's probably the biggest thing for me."

"You know, I take a lot of pride in what I do. And, you know, a lot of people don't have a lot of belief in me, but I get a real sense of satisfaction proving people wrong," Alex de Minaur said.