"If I could go back, that'd be the first" - Madison Keys picks US Open final loss to Sloane Stephens as the match she wants to replay

American tennis player Madison Keys recently revealed her biggest regret in her career so far.

Keys, who won the Eastbourne International title on grass before the 2023 Wimbledon Championships, has advanced to the third round of the grass-court Major. The 25th seed won 7-5, 6-3 over Viktorija Golubic.

She will face unseeded Ukrainian Marta Kostyuk in the next round. Kostyuk advanced to the third round after Paula Badosa, who was dealing with a lingering spinal injury, retired from their match while trailing 6-2, 1-0.

Madison Keys spoke at a press conference following her win and was asked to comment on the biggest regret in her career, if any. The American stated that while there are many matches she would like to replay, the US Open 2017 final against her compatriot Sloane Stephens would be the first.

"I think there is many, many matches that I'd like to play over again. Obviously playing the finals at the US Open, if I could go back and replay that match, that would probably be the first one," Keys said.

"Really happy with how things went today" - Madison Keys

Madison Keys pictured at the 2023 Wimbledon Championships.

Madison Keys then discussed her victory over Viktorija Golubic, saying she was overjoyed with the outcome of the match and to be in the third round of the 2023 Wimbledon Championships.

"Really happy with how things went today. Haven't had the best results against her, so it was obviously a tough match. Very happy to be in the third round," Keys said.

When asked what makes her game so unique on grass, the 28-year-old went on to explain that she feels natural on the surface and her game clicks instantly, unlike on clay.

"I think I just, from the start, it just felt really natural. I feel like on clay it kind of took a little while of figuring out what small adjustments to make in my game to make my game better on the surface versus on grass. It just has always felt really easy and natural and it just immediately clicked," the American said.

Madison Keys added that she is currently not making any further plans at SW19 and is solely focused on her next match, approaching it with a step-by-step mindset.

"Honestly, I'm just really not even trying to think that far ahead. I have a match most likely tomorrow, and that's all I'm going to worry about for right now," she said.

