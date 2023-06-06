"If I don't do it, my life will be in danger" - Alexander Zverev frustrated at not being allowed to take insulin on-court at French Open

Alexander Zverev expressed his frustration over the prohibition of insulin intake on-court during changeovers at the 2023 French Open. On Monday, June 5, Zverev secured his spot in the quarter-finals at Roland Garros when he defeated Grigor Dimitrov 6-1, 6-4, 6-3 on Court Philippe-Chatrier.

Last year, Zverev disclosed that he had been diagnosed with Type-1 diabetes at the age of three. To maintain his blood sugar levels, he has to take insulin regularly.

During his match with Dimitrov, the German decided to take an insulin shot during the changeovers. However, officials stopped him, stating that it was not allowed on the court. They asked him to leave the court to take the shot, which would count as a bathroom break.

Alexander Zverev was appalled by this ruling. He explained that during a best-of-five match, he might need to inject himself four or five times. He informed the officials that this was necessary for his well-being and even his life.

"They said I need to leave the court," Zverev said during a press conference. "During my last match, they told me then this would count as a toilet break. I replied: 'Guys, come on! I only have two toilet breaks in a match but in a best-of-five-match sometimes I have to inject four, or five times.' So I told them that it can not be like this because this would mean that something is not allowed what is necessary for my well being, for my life."

During the second round of the match, Alexander Zverev had to leave the court to take his insulin. However, a French Open supervisor stopped him and informed him that only a doctor was authorized to administer such shots.

After which Zverev explained that he knows exactly how to manage his condition. Despite his explanation, the supervisor remained firm in his decision and insisted that only a doctor could administer the insulin.

"A supervisor entered the room that did not know about this and he got panic and said, 'No, No you can't do that. A doctor needs to come to inject it.' So I told them, 'Look I have diabetes since I am three years old I know exactly what to do.' But he just replied, 'No, a doctor has to do it,'" Alexander Zverev said.

"They said it looks weird when I do this on court. If I don't do it, my life will be in danger. But they said it looks weird. This discussion makes no sense," he added.

Alexander Zverev Foundation working towards helping children with diabetes in developing countries

On August 6 last year, Alexander Zverev founded the Alexander Zverev Foundation.

The foundation's primary objective is to make insulin and other life-saving medications more accessible to children in developing countries who are also afflicted with the disease. Moreover, the foundation seeks to encourage personal growth, healthy lifestyles, and athletic abilities among children.

Alexander Zverev will next face Tomas Martin Etcheverry in the quarter-finals of the 2023 French Open on Wednesday, June 7.

