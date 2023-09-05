Former World No. 1 Andy Roddick explained how the match being scheduled during the day may help Taylor Fritz against Novak Djokovic at the 2023 US Open.

Fritz is set to take on Djokovic in the quarterfinals on Tuesday, September 6, as the second day session match on Arthur Ashe Stadium.

The first match of the day will be between Coco Gauff and Jelena Ostapenko, with the start time set at noon. The Serb and the American are expected to be on the court around 2 PM, but there is the possibility that the women's quarterfinals will go longer than expected.

One tennis fan noted on Twitter that it was bad for Fritz that his match against Djokovic wasn't scheduled as a night session. Andy Roddick replied to the fan, saying that wasn't the case.

"Conditions better for him during the day. He wants as much heat as possible to potentially affect things," Roddick said.

"Court plays quicker during the day. Needs things to be extreme. If I'm him, I'd rather have hit as hot as possible during the day," he added.

Expand Tweet

The fan then agreed with Roddick, with the former tennis professional saying that as many additional factors as possible would help his compatriot.

"As extreme as possible, and as many factors as possible," Roddick stated.

Expand Tweet

It must be noted that Djokovic has often struggled with extreme heats, most recently in the Cincinnati final against Carlos Alcaraz. The Serb was having physical problems for around a set and a half, only then starting to look and feel better.

"Had an American man won the next year, you wouldn’t be here" - Andy Roddick about his US Open 2003 win

Andy Roddick kisses the US Open 2003 trophy

Andy Roddick revealed that his tennis achievements are a thing of the past, as he has gotten rid of most of his trophies.

In an interview with GQ, journalist Sean Manning, who was visiting Roddick at his home, revealed that his runner-up platter from the 2006 US Open serves as a drinks tray.

"I thought, 'I don't really need these. Anyone who's in our house kind of knows what I did,'" Roddick said.

The 2003 US Open champion's trophy, though, isn't gone, as it sits in a corner of his office in the family's main home in Charlotte.

Roddick fondly remembered what is still the last time an American men's tennis player won the US Open, but had an interesting twist on the story.

"No one's benefited more from one win. Ever. Had an American man won the next year, you wouldn’t be here," Roddick explained.