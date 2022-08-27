"If I'm looking for a long run, it would be either Taylor Fritz or Frances Tiafoe" - Mark Knowles on which American male could make deepest run at US Open

Former doubles player Mark Knowles has tipped one of Taylor Fritz and Frances Tiafoe among the American male players to make the deepest run at the US Open in the next fortnight.

Fritz (World No. 12) and Tiafoe (World No. 24) will be the two highest-ranked American men at Flushing Meadows. However, neither player has a particularly impressive record at the tournament. Fritz's best run in New York is a pair of Round of 32 appearances (2018 and 2020) while Tiafoe reached the second week twice (2020-21).

In a discussion on Tennis Channel, Knowles touched upon Fritz's chances in New York, observing that he has a tricky draw. Nevertheless, he thinks either Fritz or Tiafoe could go deep at Flushing Meadows.

"That's a tough one. I like Taylor Fritz, but the draw is a little tricky. He plays Tracy Austin's son Brandon Holt in the opening round. They obviously know each other well. He has practised with Taylor. But I also think Tommy Paul is in the section. They are good friends. They know each other pretty well. But if I'm looking for a long run, it would be either Fritz or Frances Tiafoe," said Knowles.

Fritz will open his campaign for a first Major title against compatriot Brandon Holt - son of the youngest US Open ladies' singles winner Tracy Austin. Meanwhile, Tiafoe will play fellow American Marcos Giron for a place in the second round.

Could Taylor Fritz become first American US Open winner in close to two decades?

Taylor Fritz will look to win his first Major title in New York.

Taylor Fritz has had a decent campaign, winning 35 of his 49 matches, including two titles. He has done especially well in the big tournaments.

The 24-year-old beat Rafael Nadal to win his first Masters 1000 title at Indian Wells. Later in the year, he reached his first Major quarterfinal at Wimbledon - coming off a second title in Eastbourne.

Fritz took the game to the 22-time Major winner at SW19, grabbing the opening set and taking a two-sets-to-one lead. He was a game away from a place in the last four twice, but Nadal dug deep to pull off a win in the supertiebreak.

Buoyed by that run at the grasscourt Major, Fritz will fancy his chances of making a deep run in New York. He is in fifth seed Casper Ruud's quarter of the draw and could face Stefanos Tsitsipas in the quarterfinals.

If he wins that round, tougher tests will beckon, like defending champion Daniil Medvedev in the semis and Nadal in the final. Fritz is 0-3 against Tsitsipas, 0-1 against Medvedev and1-2 against Nadal, so he certainly has his task cut out if he is to go all the way.

The last American male to win in New York was Andy Roddick in 2003. Can Fritz end the 19-year wait?

Edited by Anirudh