"If I could have one superpower, it would be playing tennis forever" - Jannik Sinner turns heads in new Gucci promotion

Jannik Sinner recently talked about his personal journey, his ambitions, and his superpower in a captivating video series titled 'A Hero’s Journey', in collaboration with Gucci and GQ Sports.

Sinner, who is currently ranked No. 8 in the world by the ATP, has been making waves in the tennis world with his impressive performances and achievements. But beyond his statistics and trophies, Sinner is also a fascinating personality who has a unique perspective on life and tennis.

Sinner shared a snippet of the series on his Instagram account on Wednesday (June 28), talking about his passion for tennis and his quest for perfection.

“Debuting the new chapter of A Hero’s Journey with House’s Ambassador, Jannik Sinner. The narrative series by Gucci and GQ Sports features celebrated athletes sharing their personal experiences and the lengths they’ve gone to succeed.” the video was captioned.

In the video, Sinner reveals that he has been called a robot, a machine, and a superhuman, but he says he just wants to be himself. He also mentioned that he loves the game of tennis and that his superpower would be playing tennis forever.

"I've been called a robot, a machine, a superhuman. Yeah, I just want to be the Yannick Sinner and not another player. If I could have one superpower... It would be playing tennis forever." Sinner said.

The video series is part of Gucci’s ongoing partnership with GQ Sports, which features celebrated athletes sharing their personal experiences and the lengths they have gone to succeed.

I’m the kind of player who likes the game; I like to be in control of every decision: Jannik Sinner

Jannik Sinner in 2022 US Open

In the same video, Italian tennis star Jannik Sinner opened up about his life, his goals, and his passion for the game ahead of Wimbledon. The 21-year-old revealed that he likes to draw lines in his head to visualize his shots, a skill he developed from growing up in the Italian Alps.

"Yannick Sinner is humble. He's aiming for perfection. Yeah, he's not scared of doing things. Tennis is about drawing lines in your head. I grew up in the Italian Alps. The silence of the slopes helped me focus," Sinner said.

The young Italian credits his success to his patience, hard work, and his father's cooking.

"I am where I am because... Of a lot of patience, hard work... My father's cooking. I'm the kind of player who likes the game. I want to be in control of every decision. Being reckless. I like to study my mistakes," Sinner said.

Jannik Sinner has won seven ATP titles in singles and one in doubles and became the youngest to have five titles since Novak Djokovic in 2007. He is undoubtedly one of the most exciting players to watch in tennis today.

