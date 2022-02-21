"If I am in Rafael Nadal's shoes in the future, I want to use my voice to help someone or make it easier for young athletes"- Iga Swiatek

In a recent interview, World No. 9 Iga Swiatek showered praise on Rafael Nadal, revealing that she likes to interact with players like him who are the "best of their time."

Iga Swiatek shares a special bond with Rafael Nadal and calls him her idol. The 21-time Grand Slam champion even texted her after her defeat in the semifinals of the 2022 Australian Open, a message Swiatek said motivated her a lot.

Reem Abulleil



"I just felt really motivated. The day after I lost I wanted to come back on court and work harder. I think Rafa's message had a lot to do with that."



"I just felt really motivated. The day after I lost I wanted to come back on court and work harder. I think Rafa's message had a lot to do with that."

In the interview, Swiatek talked about her relationship with Nadal and how "supportive" he's been. She also revealed her desire to guide younger players in the future.

"When I texted to few athletes that basically are the greatest of their time, I felt that they were supportive and they inspired me. I am talking about Nadal and Shiffrin, for sure if I'm gonna be in their place, hopefully, I want to use my voice for somebody".

“I think it is very important to share the experience you have. I'm not saying I'm the right person to do it because I've only been on the circuit for two or three years, but there are players more experienced than me," said Swiatek.

"I have messaged other athletes who are the best of their time and I think they have been very supportive and they inspired me. I'm talking about Rafael Nadal, for example. If I am in his shoes in the future, I want to use my voice to help someone or make it easier for young athletes," said the 20-year-old.

Iga Swiatek at the Australian Open 2022

Swiatek also disclosed her preference for claycourts but felt her hardcourt skills were improving, especially after a "breakthrough" season at the Australian Open.

Iga Swiatek: "Siempre he sido una jugadora de tierra batida, así que mi objetivo era desarrollar mi juego en pista dura"

“Australia matches give me a lot of confidence. I've always been a clay court player, so my goal was to develop my game on hard courts. Every year I can feel that it is getting better, but without a doubt this year the Australian Open was a breakthrough for me."

"It gives me confidence and that feeling that I can also dominate and go forward and attack, not just stay from the back of the court like I would on clay. I have learned a lot about the tactical aspect as well," Swiatek concluded.

Rafael Nadal to play Denis Kudla in the first round of Mexican Open 2022

The Spaniard at the 2020 Mexican Open

After his historic triumph at the Australian Open, where he won a record 21st Major, Nadal will kick off his campaign at the Mexican Open on Monday against Denis Kudla. The Spaniard was scheduled to play Reilly Opelka but the big-serving American has since withdrawn from the event.

Apart from the Spaniard, Daniil Medvedev, Alexander Zverev, Stefanos Tsitsipas, and Matteo Berrettini will headline the ATP 500 event.

TENNIS



Nadal is back in action this week in Acapulco where he's a 3-time champion, winning it twice on clay (2005 and 2013) and once on hard (2020). He's 20-2 in his career at the event. Nadal is also 10-0 so far in 2022, the second-best unbeaten start to a year in his career.

Rafael Nadal has won the Mexican Open thrice, his last win coming in 2020 where he didn't drop a set on his way to the title.

