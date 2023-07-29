"If I saw a guy with a huge Pokemon tattoo on his back, I'd be really concerned" - Tennis influencer Rachel Stuhlmann on Nick Kyrgios' new ink

Tennis influencer Rachel Stuhlmann was recently featured on a podcast, wherein she presented her views on Nick Kyrgios' new Pokemon-themed back tattoo.

Stuhlmann, who promotes herself as "the No. 1 tennis influencer", has 311,000 followers on Instagram and about 96,000 on Twitter. She had taken up tennis at the age of five and believes she had what it takes to make a professional career in the sport, which, ultimately, did not happen.

2022 Wimbledon Championship runner-up Nick Kyrgios recently shared a photo of his brand-new back tattoo based on the hit children's cartoon Pokemon. Often referred to as the "bad boy" of tennis, the Aussie is no stranger to making headlines. Since turning pro in 2013, Nick Kyrgios has garnered more fame for his off-court antics as opposed to his performances on the court.

Speaking to Cracked Racquets on their YouTube channel, Rachel Stuhlman was asked for her thoughts on the tattoo. Stuhlmann began by labeling the Aussie one of the "most fashionable" players on tour.

"I have said this before, I think Nick [Kyrgios] is one of the most fashionable guys on tour. He is the most stylish guys on tour," Stuhlmann said.

As for the enormous back tattoo, Stuhlman felt concerned but was inevitably happy for Kyrgios.

"I feel like, if I saw a guy with a huge Pokemon tattoo on his back, I would be really concerned, and I would have a lot of questions. I am really not sure about the tat, but as long as he's happy, I am happy for him. It's great," said Rachel Stuhlmann.

"All the drinking and partying, I'm like 57" - Nick Kyrgios reflects on his retirement

Nick Kyrgios in practice before being sidelined by a wrist injury.

Nick Kyrgios recently appeared in the Ultimate Tennis Showdown exhibition event in Los Angeles, California. Although the Australian tennis star did not play, he had assumed the role of World No. 10 Frances Tiafoe's new coach.

In one of the behind-the-scenes videos released by the organisers, the former World No. 13 was seen chatting with his peers, including Tiafoe and Frenchman Jeremy Chardy. Reflecting upon his age and his nearing retirement, Kyrgios said:

"Just old bro! I’m getting old. 28. Yeah. But all the drinking and partying, I’m like 57,” he said, laughing.

Responding to Kyrgios, Chardy felt like the Australian had a minimum of five years of competitive tennis remaining in him.

"You have at least five more years" said Jeremy Chardy.

Upon hearing that, Kyrgios elaborated on how he thinks he won't be playing at 33 years of age and that once he steps down from professional tennis, not many will see him again.

“No f*cking chance. No way. Bro, there’s no chance I’m playing until 33. Kyrgios playing until 33 is insane! I’m not playing until 33. Nah, I promise you, when I’m gone, you’ll never see me again,” Kyrgios said.