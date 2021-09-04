"If I have to say one player that is similar to my game, it's Roger Federer" - Carlos Alcaraz after reaching US Open 4r

A stunning 6-3, 4-6, 7-6(2), 0-6, 7-6(5) win over third seed Stefanos Tsitsipas on Friday saw 18-year-old Carlos Alcaraz become the youngest man to reach the US Open fourth round in 32 years. The World No. 55 showed tremendous maturity to come back from a fourth-set bagel and outlast Tsitsipas in a marathon that lasted 4 hours 7 minutes.

Alcaraz's aggression throughout the match stood out, as he blasted 61 winners past the Greek while committing 48 unforced errors. A similar attacking approach had earned him his maiden ATP title in Umag earlier in the year, and has now given him the biggest win of his fledgling career.

On being asked which player he has modeled his game after, the youngster replied that he doesn't try to copy any player's style. He did, however, claim that his game is similar to that of Roger Federer.

"Honestly, I don't copy any style of a player," Alcaraz said in his post-match press conference. "I just play my game. But if I have to say one player that is similar to my game, I think it's Federer. I think similar as mine game, trying to be aggressive all the time. I think it's a good similar for me."

While Carlos Alcaraz showcased his well-rounded game to the fullest on Friday, his serve seemingly needs some more work. Alcaraz landed 64% of his first serves against Tsitsipas but produced just two aces; the Murcia didn't get as many free points off his first serve as his opponent.

Alcaraz acknowledged the need to fortify his serve while comparing his game to Federer's, before asserting that he tries to be aggressive off both wings.

"Yeah, trying to be aggressive all the time with the forehand, backhand," said Alcaraz. "I think I have to improve a little bit the serve. But I think is similar, yeah."

"I believed in me in the last point" - Carlos Alcaraz

Carlos Alcaraz celebrates his win over Stefanos Tsitsipas at the 2021 US Open

Carlos Alcaraz raced ahead to 6-3 in the tense final set tie-break, earning three match points - with two on his own serve. But the teenager squandered the first two match points to let the score slip to 6-5.

With the last match point remaining on Tsitsipas' serve, Alcaraz went all out and finished with a brilliant off-forehand. Despite this being his first appearance in the main draw of the US Open, the Spaniard refused to show any nerves on the big stage.

It was his staunch belief in himself till the end that helped him cross the final hurdle.

"I think when I missed the last two points with my serve, I didn't give up," Alcaraz said. "I believed in me in the last point."

"He was serving really, really well," the teenager added. "As I said, I didn't give up. Yeah, I think it was a great last point. I thought I had to be aggressive until the last point. I think I did it. Yeah, was really good."

