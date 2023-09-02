"If I shake her hand, it will be the same if I spit in the face of my relatives" - Ukraine-born Maryna Zanevska on snubbing Aryna Sabalenka at US Open

Ukraine-born Maryna Zanevska opened up about why she chose to not shake hands with Belarus’ Aryna Sabalenka after their US Open 2023 match.

Zanevska was born in Odesa, Ukraine, but played the final seven years of her career representing Belgium, having changed her allegiance in 2016. Having announced that the 2023 US Open would be the last tournament of her career, she was sent into retirement by Sabalenka after a 6-3, 6-2 victory in the first round of the tournament.

Despite the significance of the occasion, Zanevska ended her career with no handshake at the net due to Sabalenka’s Belarusian nationality.

While the 30-year-old’s actions were condemned by tennis fans, she stood by her decision to snub a handshake with the World No. 2 and explained her stance. The Belgian said that her actions were in solidarity with her native country as well as her relatives back home during the Russia-Ukraine war.

“I know I’m representing Belgium but all my family are in Ukraine. If I shake her hand, it will be the same if I spit in the face of my relatives,” she said, as per AFP.

The 30-year-old, however, praised Sabalenka and stated that she understood her position as well. She also noted that she respects the Australian Open champion as a tennis player.

“I respect Aryna as a tennis player, she is a champion. Not shaking hands is my personal decision. I don't judge her. She defends her family and I defend mine,” she added.

It is worth noting that all Ukrainian tennis players have similarly refrained from shaking hands with their Russian and Belarusian counterparts ever since the start of the war in 2022 – an act that has frequently been criticized by tennis fans.

In fact, due to the constant criticism, in the recent Citi Open match between Ukraine’s Elina Svitolina and Belarus’ Victoria Azarenka, the organizers formally announced that there would be no handshake between the competitors.

Aryna Sabalenka remains in contention for 2023 US Open title

Aryna Sabalenka won the 2023 Australian Open

Aryna Sabalenka, a 2021 and 2022 US Open semifinalist, is still in contention for the title this year. She is vying for a second Grand Slam of her career as well as her second this year, having won the 2023 Australian Open.

The World No. 2 is also bidding to make her World No. 1 debut during the event. She is required to perform at least as well as Iga Swiatek in order to clinch the top spot in the WTA rankings.

After victories over Maryna Zanevska and Jodie Burrage, Sabalenka will next face France’s Clara Burel in the third round of the US Open on Saturday, September 2.