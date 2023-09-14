"If I was taking similar things to be banned for 4 years, I'd have 5 Slams" - Nick Kyrgios continues attack on Simona Halep amid doping ban

Nick Kyrgios recently caused a bit of a stir on social media with his comments surrounding Simona Halep's recent doping ban.

Earlier on Wednesday (September 14), the former World No. 13 had raised objections to Maria Sakkari's concerns regarding doping authorities in light of Simona Halep's four-year ban from the sport due to two separate doping violations.

The Greek, on her part, was admittedly anxious at the International Tennis Integrity Agency (ITIA) cracking down on several players recently. She claimed that there could perhaps be a day when players wouldn't even be allowed to consume electrolyte products.

Nick Kyrgios responded to her assertions by insisting that tennis players were better off taking such substances, while assuming the moral high ground by mentioning his own diet. He wrote:

"I run on bananas and coke cola in 5 set battles. And my record in them speaks for itself. Maybe players should just stop taking shady sh*t. Look yourself in the mirror at the end of the day and say yep I did it right. Not hard."

When a fan questioned the 28-year-old on his so-called "record", Nick Kyrgios resorted to hypothetical statements. The Aussie claimed that if he were to ingest the banned substance that led to Halep's ban, he would've won five Major titles by now. He even insulted them towards the end of his comment, which was pretty on-brand considering his social media persona.

"I’d imagine if I was taking similar things to be banned for 4 years I’d have about 5 slams. Potato," Nick Kyrgios wrote in reply to the fan.

One fan, however, took offense to his reply. They asserted that not only did Simona Halep take the substance unknowingly, the amount that she had ingested wouldn't even enhance her athletic performance.

Kyrgios, however, seemed to disagree with them as he inferred that the ITIA had enough reason to serve the World No. 1 with a four-year ban.

"Ok so why did she get banned for 4 years then?" he asked rhetorically.

Nick Kyrgios is eyeing a return to professional tennis soon, provided his injury rehabilitation goes according to plan

Nick Kyrgios waves to his fans at 2022 Wimbledon Championships

Nick Kyrgios, meanwhile, is currently rehabilitating a serious injury that forced him to withdraw from the 2023 US Open. The Aussie has had a tough time in terms of his physical conditioning, having to repeatedly deal with injuries.

The 2022 Wimbledon finalist had previously injured his knee in late 2022, before subsequently undergoing arthroscopic surgery to rectify the issue earlier this year. The rehabilitation process, however, forced him to sit out for a large part of the season.

Kyrgios did make his return to the ATP tour at the 2023 Stuttgart Open in July, losing to China's Yibing Wu in the first round. The Aussie hasn't played since then but has expressed his intentions to make a comeback to the top rungs of tennis soon.

"To my millions of fans out there, I guess we just have to be patient. Trust me, I still have some fire left in the tank, my body just needs time to recover and get back. Everything off-court is doing great lam eyeing to come back and have a season like my last again," he wrote on his Instagram stories last month.