"If I wasn't a tennis player, I might act" - Lorenzo Musetti reveals that becoming an actor was his alternate career option

Italian tennis player Lorenzo Musetti has revealed that he would have been an actor if he did not become a professional tennis player.

In a recent interview with German publication Tennis Magazin, Musetti claimed that he loved movies as a child. While he stated that he would have been an actor if he hadn't been a tennis player, he also made a light-hearted remark about how it's probably best that he did not get into acting.

"When I was a child, I loved movies. I like magazines, media and this lifestyle. I also enjoy the time away from the square. If I wasn't a tennis player, I might act. But it's probably better that I play tennis (laughs)," Musetti said.

"The matches were important, even if I lost" - Lorenzo Musetti on his French Open defeats to Novak Djokovic and Stefanos Tsitsipas

Lorenzo Musetti finished the 2022 season ranked World No. 23.

Lorenzo Musetti, in the same interview, discussed his defeats against Novak Djokovic and Stefanos Tsitsipas, two matches where he lost despite having a two-set lead.

The 20-year-old lost 6-7, 6-7, 6-1, 6-0, 4-0 to the Serbian at the French Open last year, while the Greek defeated him 5-7, 4-6, 6-2, 6-3, 6-2 at Roland Garros earlier this year. Despite the crushing defeats, Musetti believes that he played two of his greatest games against them and that those defeats made him well aware of his weaknesses.

"I think I played two of the best matches in my life against them. But it wasn't enough. You won against these players only when you reach out to them on the net. They were hard defeats, but they helped me to see myself more as a professional off the pitch and to complete my team and the areas I have to work on. The matches were important, even if I lost," Lorenzo Musetti stated.

Reflecting on his diverse game at such a young age, the Italian stated that while it could be both a curse and a blessing, it is more of a blessing currently.

"It can be both. But now it's more of a blessing. Because if you know how to deal with all these things, you can achieve important results. If you don't have this by nature, it's really difficult to learn such things. I am glad that I have this diversity. Sometimes it can be a curse, but that's part of the game. I accept that," he explained.

