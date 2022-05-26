"If Iga Swiatek doesn’t win whole thing, it will be most shocking Slam result in history, even more than Raducanu winning" - Tennis fans react to World No. 1's dominance at French Open

Iga Swiatek's unbelievable run of form continued on Thursday as she made light work of American Alison Riske to advance to the third round of the French Open.

Swiatek bageled her opponent in the opening set and conceded just two games in the second as she romped to her 30th consecutive victory on the WTA tour.

The World No. 1 has made a habit of winning matches without breaking a sweat and tennis fans expressed their admiration for the Pole after her latest win.

Fans on social media had no qualms declaring her the runaway favorite for the French Open title.

"Honestly if Iga Swiatek doesn’t win the whole thing with this whole mess it will be the most shocking Slam result in history, even more than Raducanu winning me thinks," one fan wrote.

The win over Riske made Swiatek just the fourth player this century to win 30 consecutive matches. Additionally, it was her eighth consecutive straight-sets triumph.

"Thirty straight wins for Iga Swiatek. And in this sequence, there are hard courts, clay courts, indoors, windy games, opponents of all sorts of rankings and styles of play... It's very difficult to see someone do what she does, we just have to enjoy the game. as much as you can (translated)," said another fan, referring to her unbeaten run.

In the 2022 season, Swiatek has won 15 sets with a 6-0 scoreline, 13 sets with a 6-1 scoreline, and a further 20 sets with a 6-2 scoreline.

"What Iga is doing is absurd. She is serving bagels . No one is near his level now a days. Come on queen," another fan wrote on social media.

Another streak that highlighted Swiatek's dominance was the 16 consecutive games she won across her first two matches. Riske brought that streak to an end by winning her first game of the match in the second set.

One fan believes that Iga Swiatek is a more exciting player to watch than Carlos Alcaraz, who is making waves on the ATP tour.

"Always I feel like I can do something better" - Iga Swiatek

Iga Swiatek in action at the 2022 French Open - Day Five

Despite producing one of the most dominant runs in recent memory on the WTA tour, Swiatek is of the opinion that she has plenty to improve on.

"Always I feel like there is something I can do better," she said during her on-court interview after beating Riske.

The 20-year-old will face Danka Kovinic in her next match on Saturday. A potential fourth-round clash against former French Open winner Jelena Ostapenko is also on the cards. Third seed Paula Badosa is in the same half of the draw as Swiatek and there is a lot of anticipation among fans for that match.

