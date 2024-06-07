"If Iga Swiatek was sassy towards me I'd cry": Fans delighted by Pole's witty retort to being reminded of her last loss on clay in French Open presser

Iga Swiatek's response to a reporter reminding her of her most recent loss on clay has left fans in splits. The match the reporter was alluding to was the Pole's three-set defeat to Elena Rybakina in the semifinals of the Porsche Tennis Grand Prix in Stuttgart. Since then, she has won two WTA 1000 titles in Madrid and Rome, and is currently on an 18-match winning streak.

Swiatek has been in scintillating form during the French Open and booked her place in the final for the third straight year. She saw off the likes of Naomi Osaka and Marketa Vondrousova en route to the semifinals, where she met Coco Gauff. The American was decimated by the Pole 6-2, 6-4 in an hour and 37 minutes.

During her post-match press conference, a reporter reminded the 23-year-old of her latest loss on clay that came against Rybakina in Stuttgart. She immediately responded by saying:

"Hope you enjoyed it"

Fans were delighted by the World No. 1's witty remark as they took to X (formerly Twitter) to give their reactions. One of the fans hilariously mentioned that they would cry if the Pole was sassy towards them.

"If Iga was sassy towards me I'd cry"

Another fan said how Iga Swiatek had actually not only shut down the reporter but also 70% of tennis twitter.

"she gagged 70% of tennis twitter"

Here are some other reactions from the fans loving the sassy response from the usually introverted Pole.

"she’s so unserious help" quipped a fan

"Let her out of her box and she’s never going back" a fan remarked

"And then she chose to never lose again" a fan said

"She's so sassy these days" a fan mentioned

"I just gained confidence I would say" - Iga Swiatek says something clicked in her game after R2 win against Naomi Osaka

Iga Swiatek

During her on-court interview after her win against Gauff, Iga Swiatek reflected on her win against Naomi Osaka and said that something clicked for her after that match. The Pole came extremely close to losing that match, saving a match point to eventually saw off the Japanese after a thrilling three-setter.

"For sure, something changed. I would say I just adjusted better to the court and you know, it's not easy to play the first matches of a Grand Slam. The atmosphere is much different than other tournaments," Swiatek said.

The Pole said how the Japanese went aggressive from the get-go which put pressure on her. She said she was happy to have passed that challenge and mentioned how the change in the weather helped her game which in turn helped her gain confidence

"I guess Naomi for sure, I didn't have time to kind of get into it. It was just intense from the beginning and she put pressure on me, so I'm happy that I handled it well and after that, the weather changed also. So, it helps my game, I feel. I just gained confidence I would say," Swiatek added.

Iga Swiatek will play Jasmine Paolini in the summit clash for the Suzanne-Lenglen Cup. The Italian reached her maiden Grand Slam final with a 6-3, 6-1 win over Mirra Andreeva.