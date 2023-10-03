Jannik Sinner took the lead over Carlos Alcaraz in their head-to-head, beating the Spaniard in the semfinals in Beijing to reach the final of the 2023 China Open.

Despite going down a break in the early stages of the contest, Sinner prevailed in straight sets on the night, winning 7-6(4), 6-1 rather comfortably. He is now 4-3 against the two-time Grand Slam champion and has won their last two meetings on the trot.

Tennis fans on social media were amused by the result for the most part, commenting how Alcaraz has a bigger resume than Jannik Sinner and yet somehow struggles constantly against the World No. 7.

"If Jannik Sinner could play Carlos Alcaraz in every round, he'd be a Major champion by now," one fan said.

One fan, on the other hand, did not think the result was all that important in the grand scheme of things, speculating that Carlos Alcaraz might have just been feeling fatigued now that he is approaching the end of a long season.

"Terrific level from Jannik Sinner. Well played. But I’ve still learned nothing new. Tomorrow vs Medvedev will reveal a lot more. As for Alcaraz, I have some questions about his drop off in level after losing a tight 1st set the way he did. 2nd set of USO SF vs Medvedev and today."

"Perhaps Carlos is finally feeling the effects of a really long grueling successful season too. Fatigue would definitely be understandable. On the other hand, I still expect him to recover well for Shanghai and have a strong finish to the year. Year end #1 race still up for grabs," the fan said.

Here are a few more reactions from fans:

Jannik Sinner to take on Daniil Medvedev in China Open final after Carlos Alcaraz victory

China Open Tennis

Following his win over Carlos Alcaraz, Jannik Sinner will now take on former World No. 1 Daniil Medvedev in the final of the 2023 China Open. The Russian defeated Alexander Zverev in straight sets in the semifinals to reach his first final at the tournament.

Contrary to his record against Alcaraz, Sinner is 0-6 against Medvedev. Two of those losses came this year, both in finals -- at the ABN AMRO Open and the Miami Open. While the loss in Rotterdam was a three-setter, the 2021 US Open winner needed only two sets to beat the Italian in Miami.

While the World No. 3 is bidding for his sixth title of the season and his 21st overall, Jannik Sinner will be hoping to take home his third trophy of the year and ninth overall on Wednesday.