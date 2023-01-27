"If he keeps up this, he might be able to take a set off of Djokovic" - Tennis fans react to Stefanos Tsitsipas reaching Australian Open 2023 final

Stefanos Tsitsipas overcame Karen Khachanov in the semifinals of the 2023 Australian Open on Friday, 27 January, to reach his first final in Melbourne.
This is the fourth time the Greek has played in the semi-finals of the tournament, having previously lost all three (2019, 2021, 2022). After clinching the first two sets, it appeared to be a straight set victory for him when the Russian saved two match points and turned the third set around in his favor.
Khachanov hit some powerful serves but the World No. 4 found his rhythm again and closed the match 7-6(2), 6-4, 6(6)-7, 6-3 to secure passage into his second Grand Slam final.
Tennis fans posted congratulatory notes to him on social media soon after, with tennis journalist Jose Morgado also cheering Tsitsipas on for a title win as he is playing the best hardcourt tennis of his career at the moment.
"24yo Stefanos Tsitsipas can't finish in the 3rd set (and 2 MPs), but beats Karen Khachanov 7-6(2), 6-4, 6-7(6), 6-3 to reach a 2nd career Grand Slam final, 1st at the Australian Open. Well deserved, playing maybe the best hardcourt tennis of his career. Now 10-0 in 2023!" he posted.
One Twitter user lightheartedly replied to the post that while the third seed is at his best, facing Novak Djokovic (currently in action in the second semifinal against Tommy Paul) in the upcoming final will be quite another challenge for him.
"If he keeps up this level of play, he might be able to take a set off of Novak [Djokovic]," read the post.
Here are a few more reactions from fans:
"Coming from a small country like Greece, I am so grateful I get support like this" - Stefanos Tsitsipas
In his on-court interview after his semifinal win at the 2023 Australian Open, Stefanos Tsitsipas was asked how he felt about the crowd and the atmosphere at the Rod Laver Arena. The former French Open finalist stated that he "felt blessed" and was pleased that he and compatriot Maria Sakkari have "put Greek tennis on the map" in recent years.
"I feel blessed for the fact I am able to play tennis at this level. I have wanted to put Greek tennis on the map and me and Maria have done that," he said.
With Greek flags flashing around the stadium, he spoke about the support that he received from fans, thanking them for having his back throughout the fortnight.
"Coming from a small country like Greece I am so grateful I get support like this. I would never have thought I would have been treated so well here. I am in the final now, let's see what happens," he added.
Up next, Stefanos Tsitsipas will take on either Novak Djokovic or Tommy Paul in the final on Sunday.