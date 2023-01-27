"If he keeps up this, he might be able to take a set off of Djokovic" - Tennis fans react to Stefanos Tsitsipas reaching Australian Open 2023 final

Stefanos Tsitsipas overcame Karen Khachanov in the semifinals of the 2023 Australian Open on Friday, 27 January, to reach his first final in Melbourne.

This is the fourth time the Greek has played in the semi-finals of the tournament, having previously lost all three (2019, 2021, 2022). After clinching the first two sets, it appeared to be a straight set victory for him when the Russian saved two match points and turned the third set around in his favor.

Khachanov hit some powerful serves but the World No. 4 found his rhythm again and closed the match 7-6(2), 6-4, 6(6)-7, 6-3 to secure passage into his second Grand Slam final.

Tennis fans posted congratulatory notes to him on social media soon after, with tennis journalist Jose Morgado also cheering Tsitsipas on for a title win as he is playing the best hardcourt tennis of his career at the moment.

"24yo Stefanos Tsitsipas can't finish in the 3rd set (and 2 MPs), but beats Karen Khachanov 7-6(2), 6-4, 6-7(6), 6-3 to reach a 2nd career Grand Slam final, 1st at the Australian Open. Well deserved, playing maybe the best hardcourt tennis of his career. Now 10-0 in 2023!" he posted.

José Morgado @josemorgado



Well deserved, playing maybe the best hardcourt tennis of his career.



Now 10-0 in 2023! 24yo Stefanos Tsitsipas can't finish in the 3rd set (and 2 MPs), but beats Karen Khachanov 7-6(2), 6-4, 6-7(6), 6-3 to reach a 2nd career Grand Slam final, 1st at the #AusOpen Well deserved, playing maybe the best hardcourt tennis of his career.Now 10-0 in 2023! 24yo Stefanos Tsitsipas can't finish in the 3rd set (and 2 MPs), but beats Karen Khachanov 7-6(2), 6-4, 6-7(6), 6-3 to reach a 2nd career Grand Slam final, 1st at the #AusOpen.Well deserved, playing maybe the best hardcourt tennis of his career.Now 10-0 in 2023! https://t.co/rYVPq6FiQ8

One Twitter user lightheartedly replied to the post that while the third seed is at his best, facing Novak Djokovic (currently in action in the second semifinal against Tommy Paul) in the upcoming final will be quite another challenge for him.

"If he keeps up this level of play, he might be able to take a set off of Novak [Djokovic]," read the post.

Jacob Weiss @_JWeiss_ José Morgado @josemorgado



Well deserved, playing maybe the best hardcourt tennis of his career.



Now 10-0 in 2023! 24yo Stefanos Tsitsipas can't finish in the 3rd set (and 2 MPs), but beats Karen Khachanov 7-6(2), 6-4, 6-7(6), 6-3 to reach a 2nd career Grand Slam final, 1st at the #AusOpen Well deserved, playing maybe the best hardcourt tennis of his career.Now 10-0 in 2023! 24yo Stefanos Tsitsipas can't finish in the 3rd set (and 2 MPs), but beats Karen Khachanov 7-6(2), 6-4, 6-7(6), 6-3 to reach a 2nd career Grand Slam final, 1st at the #AusOpen.Well deserved, playing maybe the best hardcourt tennis of his career.Now 10-0 in 2023! https://t.co/rYVPq6FiQ8 If he keeps up this level of play, he might be able to take a set off of Novak twitter.com/josemorgado/st… If he keeps up this level of play, he might be able to take a set off of Novak twitter.com/josemorgado/st…

Here are a few more reactions from fans:

Nick Carter @nick_bcarter It feels like about time for Stefanos Tsitsipas getting to an Australian Open final. He's been a force in Melbourne since 2019, and RG 2021 feels like a very long time ago It feels like about time for Stefanos Tsitsipas getting to an Australian Open final. He's been a force in Melbourne since 2019, and RG 2021 feels like a very long time ago

Ella | ❤️ Tennis | Caspanos Aliathiem @tennis_poetry Stefanos Tsitsipas has more points in grand slams in 2023 than in 2022 and it's only 27th Jan. Stefanos Tsitsipas has more points in grand slams in 2023 than in 2022 and it's only 27th Jan.

Ravi Ubha @raviubha To come back the way he did from the third-set disappointment, great stuff from Tsitsipas.



Physically, feels like he is in good shape going into the final. To come back the way he did from the third-set disappointment, great stuff from Tsitsipas. Physically, feels like he is in good shape going into the final.

🦋PuRpLE 2🇦🇺 14🇫🇷 2🇬🇧 4🇺🇸 @RafaelNadalGOAT Tsitsipas had Legendary Forehand, but if he have had decent Backhand it would have been Epic. Tsitsipas had Legendary Forehand, but if he have had decent Backhand it would have been Epic.

The Tennis Letter @TheTennisLetter



All I can think about right now is Stef’s dad & I mean it in the best way. He’s intense, but I’ve never seen a parent of a pro invest more into their son



He lives every moment with him for better or worse



Apostolos is partying tonight Tsitsipas reaches Australian Open FinalAll I can think about right now is Stef’s dad & I mean it in the best way. He’s intense, but I’ve never seen a parent of a pro invest more into their sonHe lives every moment with him for better or worseApostolos is partying tonight Tsitsipas reaches Australian Open FinalAll I can think about right now is Stef’s dad & I mean it in the best way. He’s intense, but I’ve never seen a parent of a pro invest more into their sonHe lives every moment with him for better or worseApostolos is partying tonight 🇬🇷 https://t.co/kwp8fV2iLM

Russell Fuller @russellcfuller Stefanos Tsitsipas put that late third set reverse out of his mind super impressively - after three previous semi-final defeats he is finally an Australian Open finalist after beating Karen Khachanov 7-6 6-4 6-7 6-3 Stefanos Tsitsipas put that late third set reverse out of his mind super impressively - after three previous semi-final defeats he is finally an Australian Open finalist after beating Karen Khachanov 7-6 6-4 6-7 6-3

Erik Jonsson 🇺🇦 @erktennis Tsitsipas so strong to come back like that after he lost the third in the manner he did. Bouncebackability. Tsitsipas so strong to come back like that after he lost the third in the manner he did. Bouncebackability.

One More Baklava @ShpongledHard Proud of Tsitsipas, has clearly worked hard on his game and mentality. Inshallah he claims the Slam. Proud of Tsitsipas, has clearly worked hard on his game and mentality. Inshallah he claims the Slam.

"Coming from a small country like Greece, I am so grateful I get support like this" - Stefanos Tsitsipas

Stefanos Tsitsipas interacts with the crowd post his 2023 Australian Open semifinals win

In his on-court interview after his semifinal win at the 2023 Australian Open, Stefanos Tsitsipas was asked how he felt about the crowd and the atmosphere at the Rod Laver Arena. The former French Open finalist stated that he "felt blessed" and was pleased that he and compatriot Maria Sakkari have "put Greek tennis on the map" in recent years.

"I feel blessed for the fact I am able to play tennis at this level. I have wanted to put Greek tennis on the map and me and Maria have done that," he said.

With Greek flags flashing around the stadium, he spoke about the support that he received from fans, thanking them for having his back throughout the fortnight.

"Coming from a small country like Greece I am so grateful I get support like this. I would never have thought I would have been treated so well here. I am in the final now, let's see what happens," he added.

Up next, Stefanos Tsitsipas will take on either Novak Djokovic or Tommy Paul in the final on Sunday.

Poll : 0 votes