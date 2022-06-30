"If Kyrgios is finally going to live up to the hype there is no better year" - Tennis fans react to Nick Kyrgios' dominant display in 2R at Wimbledon

Nick Kyrgios left tennis fans in disbelief and in awe of his level of play in the second round of the 2022 Wimbledon Championships. The unseeded Australian left behind the controversy from Tuesday's first-round match and beat 26th seed Filip Krajinovic 6-2, 6-3, 6-1, needing less than 90 minutes on the court.

Kyrgios, who has been in very good form leading up to Wimbledon, played some incredible shots and served at his very best to beat a higher-ranked opponent. He will face fourth seed Stefanos Tsitsipas in the third round in what promises to be a thriller of a match.

Nick Kyrgios' dominant showing against Krajinovic caused fans to flood social media with reactions about his performance and his chances at Wimbledon this year. Many believe this is Kyrgios' best chance to produce his best run at a Grand Slam tournament, and maybe even win the Wimbledon title.

"Tsitsipas obviously favourite to get to the final from this half of the bracket but if Kyrgios is finally going to live up to the hype there is no better year," one fan expressed on Twitter.

Kyrgios smashed 50 winners to just 10 unforced errors in the match and lost just three points on his first serve. He did not concede a single break point throughout the match and broke Krajinovic's serve six times. In light of his high level on the court, some viewers opined that this is the best Kyrgios has ever played.

"This was one of the best performances I've seen Nick Kyrgios play. 24 aces in just 12 service games means he served on average 2 Aces per service game. He is looking mentally and physically stronger then at any stage of his career. A reminder Krajinovic was a Queens finalist," one fan wrote.

Meanwhile, others urged the Australian player to make full use of his talent and not indulge in controversies that affect his focus on the court.

Speaking after the match, Nick Kyrgios gave his own assessment of the performance before sending a reminder about his talent to those listening.

"I've been playing some really good tennis over the last month. So I'm really surprised the way I played the other day, it wasn't great. But there were positives. I didn't play anywhere near my best but I got through it and today I was kind of in my zone. Great body language and just played well. I just wanted to remind everyone that I'm pretty good," said Kyrgios.

Australian Open doubles champions Nick Kyrgios and Thanasi Kokkinakis pull out of Wimbledon

2022 Australian Open: Day 13

Moments after his second-round victory, Nick Kyrgios pulled out of the men's doubles draw with his doubles partner Thanasi Kokkinakis. The Australian duo won their home Grand Slam - the Australian Open - earlier this year and there was a lot of excitement surrounding their Wimbledon participation.

Kyrgios explained his decision to withdraw from the doubles event, admitting that he wants to preserve his energy for the singles matches.

"I'm a singles player, my priority is singles. I played 4 hours in my first round, me personally it was too much time on court, I want to do what's best for my body," Nick Kyrgios said of his withdrawal.

Kyrgios faces Tsitsipas in the third round, just a couple of weeks after their round-of-16 match at the Halle Open. Kyrgios won that match after losing the first set (5-7, 6-2, 6-4) and has won three of the four matches played against the Greek player. Saturday's match will be their first meeting at a Grand Slam tournament.

