"If you're laughing with Nick Kyrgios, the intention wasn't to compliment him" - Tennis fans call out Frances Tiafoe for continued insensitivity towards Stefanos Tsitsipas

Frances Tiafoe has faced criticism from tennis fans for joining Nick Kyrgios and continuing to make fun of Stefanos Tsitsipas. Tiafoe and fellow Team World members were seen making jokes about the Greek tennis star during Tiafoe's match against him at the Laver Cup.

Tiafoe overcame a set deficit to beat Tsitsipas on Sunday and give Team World a title-clinching victory. During a couple of changeovers, Tiafoe and his teammates were seen commenting and laughing about Tsitsipas and were later called out for their comments.

One such moment from the match has been doing the rounds on social media and also caught the attention of Nick Kyrgios.

"I want all that Greek yoghurt," Frances Tiafoe said during a changeover in the second set."

Kyrgios, who had a tense match with Tsitsipas at Wimbledon, commented on the video, enjoying Tiafoe's comments on Tsitsipas during the match. The American player joined in and replied to the Aussie.

Tsitsidaily🇬🇷🇺🇦 @tsitsidaily Frances Tiafoe is still laughing at his bullying and doesn't seem to regret it as can be seen from his comment below the posted Eurosport video!🤮 Frances Tiafoe is still laughing at his bullying and doesn't seem to regret it as can be seen from his comment below the posted Eurosport video!🤮 https://t.co/Vvz5WEwF1b

Fans reacted to the same and many were miffed with Tiafoe for not recognizing that his comments were insensitive and were making fun of Tsitsipas' nationality.

"Not going to say anymore other than if you're laughing with NK about it afterwards then it's obvious the intention wasn't too "compliment him" which is how a lot of Americans were explaining it," one fan wrote on Twitter.

Ella | ❤️ Tennis | Caspanos Aliathiem @tennis_poetry Not going to say anymore other than if you're laughing with NK about it afterwards then it's obvious the intention wasn't too "compliment him" which is how a lot of Americans were explaining it Not going to say anymore other than if you're laughing with NK about it afterwards then it's obvious the intention wasn't too "compliment him" which is how a lot of Americans were explaining it

M.I.A @B_canadian2 @tsitsidaily I thought Francis was a good example but maybe I was mistaken... @tsitsidaily I thought Francis was a good example but maybe I was mistaken...

"Can’t believe people are seriously letting this slide. It’s pathetic and disrespectful regardless of what Tsitsipas has done himself in the past. Lost a lot of respect for Tiafoe," another fan opined.

Jason @Certinfy Tsitsidaily🇬🇷🇺🇦 @tsitsidaily Frances Tiafoe is still laughing at his bullying and doesn't seem to regret it as can be seen from his comment below the posted Eurosport video!🤮 Frances Tiafoe is still laughing at his bullying and doesn't seem to regret it as can be seen from his comment below the posted Eurosport video!🤮 https://t.co/Vvz5WEwF1b Can’t believe people are seriously letting this slide. It’s pathetic and disrespectful regardless of what Tsitsipas has done himself in the past. Lost a lot of respect for Tiafoe. twitter.com/tsitsidaily/st… Can’t believe people are seriously letting this slide. It’s pathetic and disrespectful regardless of what Tsitsipas has done himself in the past. Lost a lot of respect for Tiafoe. twitter.com/tsitsidaily/st…

Here are a few more reactions from tennis fans:

Ankita @chai__biskoot

Nobody pals with Krygios can be a nice dude! Tsitsidaily🇬🇷🇺🇦 @tsitsidaily Frances Tiafoe is still laughing at his bullying and doesn't seem to regret it as can be seen from his comment below the posted Eurosport video!🤮 Frances Tiafoe is still laughing at his bullying and doesn't seem to regret it as can be seen from his comment below the posted Eurosport video!🤮 https://t.co/Vvz5WEwF1b Knew something was not okay about @FTiafoe from the very beginning!Nobody pals with Krygios can be a nice dude! twitter.com/tsitsidaily/st… Knew something was not okay about @FTiafoe from the very beginning! Nobody pals with Krygios can be a nice dude! twitter.com/tsitsidaily/st…

cheryl🏎 @schumacheryl Tsitsidaily🇬🇷🇺🇦 @tsitsidaily Frances Tiafoe is still laughing at his bullying and doesn't seem to regret it as can be seen from his comment below the posted Eurosport video!🤮 Frances Tiafoe is still laughing at his bullying and doesn't seem to regret it as can be seen from his comment below the posted Eurosport video!🤮 https://t.co/Vvz5WEwF1b why am i not surprised nick kyrgios is there actually accepting the xenophobic comments huh also @eurosport tiafoe wasnt hungry he was being an absolute dick and you should condone his behvaiour not allow it and share it twitter.com/tsitsidaily/st… why am i not surprised nick kyrgios is there actually accepting the xenophobic comments huh also @eurosport tiafoe wasnt hungry he was being an absolute dick and you should condone his behvaiour not allow it and share it twitter.com/tsitsidaily/st…

LavanyaSingerDinesh🇺🇦 @VocalistLavanya @tsitsidaily #Pistol Tsitsidaily🇬🇷🇺🇦 @tsitsidaily Frances Tiafoe is still laughing at his bullying and doesn't seem to regret it as can be seen from his comment below the posted Eurosport video!🤮 Frances Tiafoe is still laughing at his bullying and doesn't seem to regret it as can be seen from his comment below the posted Eurosport video!🤮 https://t.co/Vvz5WEwF1b #PeteSampras : the most successful American Male Tennis player is Greek by heritage. @FTiafoe ‘s parents are immigrants themselves who worked their way up. I’m not sure how they would feel about their son making xenophobic & homophobic remarks & doubling down on them! twitter.com/tsitsidaily/st… @tsitsidaily #Pistol #PeteSampras : the most successful American Male Tennis player is Greek by heritage. @FTiafoe ‘s parents are immigrants themselves who worked their way up. I’m not sure how they would feel about their son making xenophobic & homophobic remarks & doubling down on them! twitter.com/tsitsidaily/st…

S. E. @tennis_inmyhead Tsitsidaily🇬🇷🇺🇦 @tsitsidaily Frances Tiafoe is still laughing at his bullying and doesn't seem to regret it as can be seen from his comment below the posted Eurosport video!🤮 Frances Tiafoe is still laughing at his bullying and doesn't seem to regret it as can be seen from his comment below the posted Eurosport video!🤮 https://t.co/Vvz5WEwF1b NK involved there and Tiafoe’s answer approves it was a mean shit behind phrasing, not just a “joke” with words in literal sense twitter.com/tsitsidaily/st… NK involved there and Tiafoe’s answer approves it was a mean shit behind phrasing, not just a “joke” with words in literal sense twitter.com/tsitsidaily/st…

TsitsiMi 🦄 @tsitsibjNEW @tsitsidaily how can Eurosport post this and not say anything negative but make it a marketing campaign? I really dont understand @tsitsidaily how can Eurosport post this and not say anything negative but make it a marketing campaign? I really dont understand

"We just like Greek yogurt, so it was good" - Frances Tiafoe after his win against Stefanos Tsitsipas

Laver Cup 2022 - Day Three

Frances Tiafoe referenced 'Greek Yogurt' again after the match during his press conference after Team World's Laver Cup win. The 24-year-old said that he wanted the victory even more as he was facing Tsitsipas and was thrilled to be able to do so.

"You know, I see Stef across the court and I'm, like, I'm licking my lips playing that guy. I want to win. So, yeah, I'm just happy I got over the line. Yeah, like we just like Greek yogurt, so it was good," Frances Tiafoe said after the match.

Tsitsipas won the first set 6-1 against Tiafoe, who had lost his previous singles match at the Laver Cup to Novak Djokovic. Tiafoe then made a comeback in the second set, winning a marathon tiebreak 13-11, saving four match points along the way. The match tiebreaker was a thrilling end to the match and Tiafoe competed a 1-6, 7-6(11), 10-8 win.

