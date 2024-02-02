Felix Auger-Aliassime's bout of sickness during his win over Arthur Cazaux at the Montpellier Open has fans poking fun online by comparing it to Jannik Sinner's similar situation at the 2023 Beijing Open.

The 23-year-old Canadian, who has been struggling to find form, won his first-round match at the 2023 Montpellier Open against young Frenchman Cazaux in a hard-fought three-setter 7-5, 2-6, 7-6(4). The topsy-turvy match seemed to take a toll on Aliassime as he fell ill mid-match and had to throw up in a bin.

Comparisons were made between Aliassime's situation to that of Jannik Sinner at the 2023 Beijing Open, where the Italian also fell ill mid-match and threw up in a bin. Some fans online joked that ever since this incident, Sinner has elevated his level of tennis. While this is idle online chatter, the Italian has got the upper hand over rivals like Daniil Medvedev and Novak Djokovic recently, not to mention winning the 2024 Australian Open.

Fans reacted humorously to Aliassime's illness on X (formerly Twitter), calling it a boon for the Canadian as they believe he is about to reach a higher level of tennis just like Sinner. One fan joked that the 23-year-old would soon win a Major and is about to go on a run of a lifetime, making comparisons to Sinner.

"If we have learned ANYTHING from Jannik Sinner’s current run, Felix Auger-Aliassime is about to go on the run of his LIFE, and win a Major, soon!" the fan wrote on X.

Another fan poked fun at the situation by saying that Aliassime is about to become the greatest tennis player ever.

"Felix is about to become the greatest tennis player this world has ever seen."

Here are a few more reactions from fans:

A look at the head-to-head between Felix Auger-Aliassime and Jannik Sinner

Both Felix Auger-Aliassime and Jannik Sinner burst onto the scene at a very young age and have met two times on the court so far, once on clay and once on hardcourt, with the Canadian winning on both occasions. Both their meetings came in 2022 and they haven't met since.

The two young stars met for the first time in the third round of the 2022 Madrid Open. Aliassime had a comfortable time dealing with Sinner as he knocked him out in straight sets.

Their second match was yet another third-round encounter, this time at the 2022 Cincinnati Masters. After finding himself a set down, Aliassime dug deep to grab the second set and eventually came back to win the match 2-6, 7-6(1), 6-1.