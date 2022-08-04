"If you look at the most successful players, everything around them is set up, they don't worry about anything else externally" - Nick Kyrgios on how finding love has been key to his tennis revival

Following his second-round win over Tommy Paul on Wednesday at the Citi Open, Nick Kyrgios has opened up on how finding love has allowed him to focus on his game, just like the top players.

The 27-year-old, coming off a run to the Wimbledon final last month, has now made it to the Citi Open Round of 16 three years after he won the tournament. Kyrgios was solid on serve - saving four break points - as Paul found no way to breach the Australian, who sealed a second consecutive straight-sets win to reach the last 16.

In his press conference following his win over Paul, Kyrgios spoke about how his love interest outside the court has helped him concentrate on tennis.

"I think just being at peace with your life definitely helps," said Kyrgios. "I think everything around me right now is amazing."

The Australian added that he's lucky to be in a 'healthy' relationship, as his girlfriend, Australian influencer Costeen Hatzi, is very supportive. That has allowed him to work on his game on the practice courts. He also heaped praise on his physio and manager for his revival in fortunes.

"I'm fortunate enough to be in a really healthy relationship that's loving, she's supports me, and we just have fun," said the Aussie. "I just got, as I said, physio, my girlfriend, supportive, my manager is my best friend. I feel we are all on same page, have the same goals, I'm training hard. We are just having fun with it."

Kyrgios further stated that like the other top players, he now has everything else sorted and only needs to go out on the court and perform his best.

"If you look at the most successful players in the world, everything around them is set up, and they don't worry about anything else externally," he said. "Their job is to just go out there and focus on the tennis court and fight hard and produce tennis, and that's it."

Kyrgios will next take on another American, Reilly Opelka, for a place in the Citi Open quarterfinals.

Nick Kyrgios explains why he isn't playing Laver Cup this year

Nick Kyrgios at the Laver Cup 2021

Nick Kyrgios will be conspicuous by his absence at the Laver Cup this year after appearing in the last four editions of the competition.

Explaining the reason for his absence at the same press conference, the Australian said that his girlfriend has been on the road with him for almost three months. Moreover, his mother has not been keeping well, so he plans to return home after the US Open.

"The reason I'm not playing (the Laver Cup this year) is my girlfriend; she hasn't done much traveling in her life, and we have already been on the road for nearly two and a half months, and by the end of the US Open, it's going to be three and a half months," said Nick Kyrgios. "It's just too much travel. She's got a family too. I have a family. My mom's not entirely that well."

The Australian added that there are more important things in life than tennis, even though he loves playing the Laver Cup.

"I just don't want to put something like Laver Cup, even though I love that event," he said. "But it's just not something I'm willing to sacrifice, because these are the most important things in my life that tennis just doesn't take priority over that."

