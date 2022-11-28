"If you do not open the door, I am gonna break it down"- When Caroline Wozniacki spoke about her friendship with Serena Williams

Caroline Wozniacki spoke about her friendship with Serena Williams and said that the latter had always been for her.

Speaking to Graham Bensinger in 2017, the Dane said that Williams was someone she always looked up to. She also said that the American great was always grounded despite achieving so much in tennis.

"I love Serena, she is the best, not only on the court is she an unbelievable athlete, she is a person I look very much up to. She's done so many things in the sport but at the same she always keeps her feet on the ground. She is so good with people, that's the biggest quality in a person to me, who they are and how friendly they are," Wozniacki said.

"Serena is just hilarious and we love spending time together. We've gone through quite a few things in our lives, she has always been there for me and I've tried to be there for her whenever she needed me. That's what friends are for," she added.

Wozniacki also said that the 23-time Grand Slam champion was the first to call her and if she didn't pick up, the latter would keep calling her until she picked up. She said that Williams would go to the extent that she would break down her door just to make sure she was okay.

"She's the first one to call me and if I don't pick up, she's going to keep calling me until I pick up and if I still don't pick up, she's going to text me and say, ' You know, if you do not pick up, I'm gonna stand outside your door and if you do not open your door, I'm gonna break it down to make sure you're okay,'" the Dane revealed.

"Serena Williams makes sure that the younger generation are taken care of" - Caroline Wozniacki

Serena Williams and Caroline Wozniacki at the 2020 ASB Classic.

Caroline Wozniacki also hailed Serena Williams for being on the players' council and for making sure that the younger generation was taken care of.

"I've learned so much. She [Serena Williams] is still an inspiration to so many people because she's still on the council on the tour, she's still making sure everybody is going to be okay. She wouldn't have to do that, she has earned enough, she has enough trophies in her house," the Dane said.

"She doesn't need to do anything but she is always there for other people, she tries to help, she makes sure that the younger generation are taken care of. She's an inspiration for me because she has always been there for me whenever I would need," she added.

