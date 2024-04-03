Former World No.1 Andy Roddick has critically responded to claims made by former tennis player Christian Alshon, who suggested that pickleball creates superior athletes as compared to tennis.

Roddick called time on his remarkable career on home soil in the US Open in 2012. He has been actively analyzing tennis since then and also runs his own tennis-based podcast show called 'Served with Andy Roddick'.

Known to be quite vocal about the latest headlines in tennis, the American recently issued a scathing response to Alshon, who claimed that pickleball produces better athletes as compared to tennis.

The interaction between the duo on social media platform 'X' can be seen below.

"Pickleball has made me a much better athlete than Tennis ever did. Faster reaction time and speed are needed since the ball is only coming from 10 feet away. Point for point, pickleball requires more skill than tennis," Christian Alshon said.

"It’s pretty hard to say one of the most ridiculous things on Twitter in a given day. Tell you what. If anyone pickle person ever ranks higher in tennis than what Sock will be at end of this year in his new paid pickle hobby, I’ll commentate a pickle match standing on my head. This ain’t a real discussion. Fun game. Dumb conversation," Andy Roddick replied.

Roddick's compatriot James Blake also hit back at Alshon's claims and emphasized that the latter wasn't familiar with the level of dedication and athleticism required to excel in tennis.

"Haha. That might be because you were playing a pretty low level of tennis. Maybe if you were familiar with the athleticism it takes to excel at the sport you would realize how ridiculous this statement is," James Blake said.

Roddick quickly agreed with Blake's statement and added:

"Also, one requires running and matches that last an hour or more," Andy Roddick said.

Roddick was among the finest the US had to offer to the sport. He reached five Grand Slam finals during his career but only managed to win one Major title — the US Open 2003. He was denied a second Major trophy by Roger Federer in the other four finals.

"It’s a hobby he’s decided to do, because it’s easier than his other job" - Andy Roddick on Jack Sock's sudden switch from tennis to pickleball

Andy Roddick at the Statoil Masters Tennis - Day One

In the midst of an online debate on social media platform 'X', Andy Roddick has held firm on his stance about the quality of athletes produced in tennis being better than those in pickleball.

While a host of naysayers used Jack Sock as a scapegoat in favor of pickleball players, Roddick defended the argument by highlighting that pickleball was much easier as compared to tennis.

The American's interaction with a user can be seen below:

"I enjoy it too. But I see a few knocking Jack Sock to make their point. He retired from tennis a year ago and is already 70th or so in the world. It takes years to even be a 10 UTR. What are we even talking about?" A user said on his 'X' account.

Roddick's reply read:

"He’s won a pro tour event whilst being pro at another sport. It’s a hobby that they decided to pay him for, and he’s decided to do, because it’s easier than his other job," Andy Roddick replied.

Former World No. 8 in tennis, Jack Sock successfully adapted to pickleball and reached the top 100 in the world. He also captured a mixed doubles gold title at the PPA North Carolina Open last year, alongside 17-year-old Anna Leigh Waters.