"If players believe Wimbledon made a mistake by not allowing Russians and Belarusians to play, they should boycott the tournament" - John McEnroe

The ATP's decision to strip Wimbledon of ranking points this year following the grasscourt Major's ban on Russian and Belarusian players has drawn a mixed reaction from the tennis fraternity. American tennis legend John McEnroe is the latest to weigh in on the situation.

McEnroe believes that players who disagree with Wimbledon's ban should take a strong stance and boycott the tournament.

"If the players really believe that Wimbledon had made a big mistake by not allowing the Russians and Belarusians to play, in my opinion, they should have boycott the tournament," the former World No. 1 told Eurosport.

McEnroe went on to claim that the problem was exacerbated by the ATP's call to strip the Major of ranking points, thereby reducing it to an exhibition event. According to the American, it's the players who stand to lose the most.

"I think it was a mistake by Wimbledon to do what they did in the first place, you know kicking out the Russians and Belarusians, I don’t know how they came up with the Belarusians too, but that’s a whole other story," he said.

"But then you know it’s in my opinion compounded by the fact that the ATP and the WTA say there are no points, I don’t see how that helps the players," McEnroe said further.

Wimbledon was never going to go against the government's directive: Tim Henman

Former British No. 1 Tim Henman sympathized with the Russian and Belarusian players who will not be able to play the prestigious event this year, but supported the All England Club's stance. According to Henman, Wimbledon organizers were put in a tough spot by the UK government's directive that athletes should not be allowed to compete as neutrals.

'The reality of this situation for the championship, for the players, for the tours, you know there are no winners and I feel enormous sympathy for the Russian and the Belarusians that cannot play," Henman began as saying.

"When you go through the circumstances that are presented for Wimbledon, you know the directive from the government is that the players are not allowed to play as neutral athletes, as has been on the tours and as is now," he added.

The four-time semifinalist opined that the only other option for the organizers was to go against the government's instructions, which was never on the cards.

"Are they expected to turn around and say to the government, actually we think we know better than you the government so we’re gonna do something different, and the reality of that is that’s not gonna happen," he said.

Top players such as Daniil Medvedev, Andrey Rublev, Victoria Azarenka, and Aryna Sabalenka, among others, will not be able to feature at this year's grasscourt Grand Slam unless there's a change in policy in the coming months.

Edited by Arvind Sriram