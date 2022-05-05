"If he plays like he trains, sure" - Diego Schwartzman on whether Rafael Nadal can win the French Open

Diego Schwartzman recently gave his thoughts on Rafael Nadal's comeback from injury. The Argentinian, who recently trained with the Spaniard, told Spanish publication AS that Nadal "feels more like a winner than the rest."

When asked if Nadal could script another dramatic comeback from injury and win the French Open this year, Schwartzman stated that if the Spaniard "plays like he trains" then another win at Roland Garros is well within his grasp.

"He beat the crap out of me (laughs) in that training. The truth is that I do see it. If he plays like he trains, sure."

"This year he lost a match against Fritz in the Indian Wells final. In his blood, he already feels more like a winner than the rest, even though he has the humility off the court to see himself on par, I think he sees himself as a winner."

Schwartzman was of the opinion that Nadal, who was out of action for six weeks prior to the Madrid Open owing to a rib stress fracture, has the wisdom to know how to come back from injuries.

"He is used to being sidelined by injuries and not playing for a few months. I think it gives him the wisdom to know how to come back and how to prepare," the Argentine said.

"He knows how to do it and this year he has been at an even better level than the last few years of his career and I think he feels that way, so he is clearly the candidate on this dirt tour."

Diego Schwartzman loses early at the Madrid Open

Schwartzman reached the finals of the Barcelona Open

Diego Schwartzman has had a rather erratic season so far. He registered a big win at the ATP Cup against Stefanos Tsisipas at the start of the season, but failed to build on that result and lost to Christopher O'Connell in the second round of the Australian Open.

The Argentinian, who was the top seed in Cordoba, lost in the semifinals to Alejandro Tabilo of Chile before making it to the final of the Argentina Open, where he failed to get the measure of Casper Ruud.

A match-up with teen sensation Carlos Alcaraz in the final of the Rio Open went the Spaniard's way. Schwartzman did well to get to the semifinals of the Barcelona Open, eventually falling to Pablo Carreno Busta in straight sets.

The Argentine traveled to Madrid with high expectations but was stunned by Grigor Dimitrov in the second round. He will hope to get back to winning ways at the Italian Open next week.

