Rafael Nadal's coach Carlos Moya believes the World No. 2's humility is what sets him apart from other players. According to Moya, Nadal has always shown a willingness to listen to his team with an open mind - even if they may not be as accomplished as him.

Moya has been a member of the Rafael Nadal camp since December 2016. And although the 44-year-old himself won just one Major in his career, he is impressed by the fact that his words are always taken seriously by the 20-time Slam champion.

"In that sense, Rafa is an impeccable professional and trusts a lot in what we tell him within his work team," Moya said. "Then he will be the one to make the decisions, but it is something to value because not all players do it. Especially because we are not up to everything he has achieved during his career."

"We are talking about one of the best players in all of history and if Rafa's ego were big he wouldn't listen to us like he does every day. That shows his humility," he added.

I would have told my younger self to listen more to those around him: Rafael Nadal's coach Carlos Moya

Carlos Moya

In addition to winning the 1998 French Open, Carlos Moya was also the runner-up at the 1997 Australian Open and a member of the victorious Spanish team at the 2004 Davis Cup. But the former World No. 1 wishes he was more like Rafael Nadal during his youth, listening to the experienced people around him.

"In those days I do think I was already a bit of a coach and always tried to make my own decisions," Moya said. "I always had my work team, of course, but I liked being quite autonomous. Maybe I would tell the player Carlos to listen more to those around him."

Carlos Moya will be by Rafael Nadal's side as the Spaniard aims to create history at the 2021 Australian Open, the schedule of which is yet to be confirmed. Nadal will be looking to win his 21st Grand Slam title and overtake Roger Federer in the race for most Slams in men's tennis history.

The 34-year-old will also be aiming to capture his second Australian Open trophy, which would make him the only male player in the Open Era to win all four Grand Slams at least twice in their career.