“If Rafael Nadal has a statue at Roland Garros, Chris should have a statue also... she's the OG queen of clay" - Martina Navratilova

The legendary Martina Navratilova said that Chris Evert deserves her statue at Roland Garros just like Rafael Nadal. Back in May 2021, Nadal’s statue was unveiled and it is located next to the Jardin des Mousquetaires and the general public entrance gate. Having won the French Open title 14 times, Nadal’s record in the clay-court Major is second to none.

Evert, on the other hand, holds the record for the most titles at Roland Garros (7) in the women’s circuit. From 1974 to 1986, the 18-time Grand Slam singles winner had her fair share of success at the French Open. Navratilova hailed Evert as the ‘OG queen of clay’ and asked the organisers to commemorate her as well.

“If Rafa has a statue there, then Chris should have a statue, also. They can make room on the grounds, she’s the OG queen of clay,” Navratilova told Tennis.com.

Iga Swiatek has won the French Open in back-to-back seasons and Evert said that the Pole could break her record.

“Absolutely. Iga is a player on a mission. She’s more focussed. She doesn’t get upset at all when she’s losing. She just has all the ingredients to be a champion,” Evert said in a phone interview to AP.

Rafael Nadal in for a tough challenge

As far as Nadal is concerned, he is making a return to his favourite court after missing out last season. However, the road to winning his 15th title would not be easy by any stretch of the imagination. In the first round, he would be up against Alexander Zverev, who recently defeated Nicolas Jarry to win the Italian Open title.

Nadal was recently greeted with a rousing reception from the crowd when he stepped out at Philippe-Chatrier for practice. He looked in good shape as he moved around the court fluently despite not being a spring chicken anymore. The Spaniard recently took part in the Italian Open where Hubert Hurkacz knocked him out in the second round.