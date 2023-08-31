"If his ranking had gone down, they'd say it's my fault" - Taylor Fritz's girlfriend Morgan Riddle

Taylor Fritz and his girlfriend Morgan Riddle were recently featured in a column by the New York Times. Riddle, a social media influencer and vlogger, asserted during the interview that had the American's on-court results suffered after their relationship became public, she would've been the first one to cop all the blame.

Fritz, the No. 1 American on the ATP Tour, has had a respectable season in 2023, with a 47-19 win-loss record and three titles to boot. Despite all his successes, Riddle still remains wary of the unpleasant attitude displayed towards wives and girlfriends of tennis players.

"If his ranking had gone down, they'd say it's my fault," Taylor Fritz's girlfriend told NY Times.

Riddle then revealed that while fans often make false assumptions about her, they are open to changing their mind once they check out her YouTube channel.

"I'm really happy with what I'm doing, and I'm making good money. People are allowed to make all the judgments they want. A lot of times people have assumptions about me, but then they watch my YouTube, or they listen to me on a podcast, and they're like, 'Oh my gosh, I was wrong,'" she added.

Taylor Fritz and Morgan Riddle met on a dating app during the COVID-19 lockdown in June 2020, becoming increasingly fond of each other soon after. When the ATP tour eventually resumed in August, Riddle started tagging along with the 25-year-old to tournaments all across the world.

The 26-year-old influencer, however, admitted that she had very little exposure to tennis before she began dating Fritz.

"I genuinely did not have any friends who were interested in tennis, I had no friends who watched tennis, I had no friends who played or wore cute tennis clothing," she said.

"She's very on me about eating healthy, getting lots of sleep... helps me perform better" - Taylor Fritz on his girlfriend Morgan Riddle

Taylor Fritz and girlfriend Morgan Riddle pictured at Wimbledon

Taylor Fritz also joined his girlfriend Morgan Riddle to speak on a range of topics in the interview. The American first showered rich praise on Riddle for keeping tabs on his diet and daily routine.

"She's very on me about eating healthy, and getting lots of sleep. It's the little things that create a healthy routine for me, and that helps me perform better," Fritz said.

He then reminisced about the early stage of his relationship with the influencer, revealing that her traveling with him on the men's tour was initially his idea.

"I prefaced it, I was like: 'Look, this is not how it's going to be. I don't have this free time. I'm going to be traveling, like, every single week. But I also said, 'You know, it's not a bad deal - you can travel all over the world if you're up for it,'" he said.

The decision to accompany Fritz was ultimately worthwhile for Riddle, who has seen her popularity soar since. She regularly posts vlogs on her YouTube channel, giving fans an inside look into not only tennis players' preparation for matches but her experience at professional tournaments as well.

Taylor Fritz, meanwhile, will face Czech qualifier Jakub Mensik for a place in the fourth round of the 2023 US Open. The American is bidding to reach a career-first quarterfinal at the New York Major this fortnight.