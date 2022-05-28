"If there were secrets to win against Rafa, he wouldn't have won the French Open 13 times" - Felix Auger-Aliassime ahead of 4R clash with Rafael Nadal

Felix Auger-Aliassime will lock horns with Rafael Nadal in the fourth round of the 2022 French Open on Sunday. Interestingly, he will face the Mallorcan under the guidance of Nadal's uncle and former coach, Toni.

Speaking to the media after his third-round win over Filip Krajinovic on Friday, Auger-Aliassime asserted that there is not much Toni Nadal can do to help him dissect his nephew's near-perfect claycourt game.

The Canadian added Toni to his coaching team last year, but this is the first time since then that he will square off against the King of Clay. When asked by the media if he would seek some tips on beating Nadal, the 21-year-old answered in the negative.

That said, Auger-Aliassime did reveal that Toni had discussed elements of his nephew's game with him in the past.

"No, I didn't ask, but as I said earlier, we know him well enough already," the Canadian said. "When we talk about Rafa, we talk about him together. We have already talked about what I could learn from him.

"Toni did say things that Rafa would do less well or things on which I should focus," he added. "But as for that particular match, we knew one day that since we started working together, this is something that could happen."

He further revealed that Toni Nadal has decided to watch the match as a "neutral."

"It was already decided that Toni would watch the match in a neutral way, not to be on anyone's side," said the Canadian. "As far as I'm concerned, this is a match that I'm handling just as any match."

Auger-Aliassime asserted that he intends to give it his best shot against the Mallorcan but cheekily added that there are no hidden tricks or tactics one can deploy against a player of Nadal's caliber.

"I will focus on what I can do well," he continued. "I will try to give my best. I will try to find solutions on the court. But if there were secrets to win against Rafa, he wouldn't have won 13 times the French Open, right? (Smiling.)

"It will be the opportunity for me to see how I can level with Rafael Nadal as a benchmark" - Felix Auger-Aliassime

During the press conference, Felix Auger-Aliassime explained that his upcoming clash against Rafael Nadal would also act as an opportunity for himself to see how he measures up against the Mallorcan.

"It's an opportunity like any match. It will be the opportunity for me to see how I can level with him as a benchmark, because he's had so much success here, to see if I really have improved my game during the last years, and I will try to see where I position myself towards him," said the youngster.

Felix Auger-Aliassime has only played Nadal once before on tour, at the 2019 Madrid Masters, with the Spaniard winning 6-3, 6-3.

The Canadian asserted that he is fully geared up to give his best shot against the Mallorcan in a match he believes is one of the "greatest challenges" for any tennis player.

"But I will handle it as any match, with confidence, with determination," he insisted. "I never played Rafa here, but it's one of the greatest challenges in our sports I was told. I have to approach it in a positive way and with an optimistic view, and this is exactly what I'm gonna do."

