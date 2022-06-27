If Serena Williams can get to the second week, it's a different story: Brad Gilbert & other experts make their predictions on the 23-time Grand Slam champion's return to Wimbledon 

Tennis superstar Serena Williams is returning to competitive action at Wimbledon this week as the former World No. 1 was on the sidelines for almost an entire year due to a hamstring injury she suffered at SW19 last year.

The American returned to action at the Eastbourne International and partnered with Ons Jabeur in the doubles event and reached the semifinals before Jabeur had to pull out due to a knee injury.

Estimating her potential progress at Wimbledon this year were a number of ESPN tennis experts including former World No. 1 Chris Evert and former players like Pam Shriver, Brad Gilbert and Luke Jensen, among others. The 18-time Grand Slam champion started off by saying that playing doubles isn't necessarily the measuring stick to how she will perform in the singles.

"It's hard to tell how she is playing by watching her play doubles. It's hard to tell about her moving side to side, and it's hard to gauge how quickly her instincts will come back. Her power is there, her serve looks great and we know she handles pressure well. It will be interesting," Evert said.

Serena Williams potentially winning Wimbledon this year seems a long way off. But you never bet against the 23-time Grand Slam champion, especially at her favorite tournament. Brad Gilbert is one such expert who believes that it is a different ball game if Williams can get to the second week.

"I don't know a lot about her first opponent, Harmony Tan. Everything here is about if she can get a few wins. If she does get a few, we need to see how her body reacts. If she can get to the second week, it's a different story. We will know a lot more of where she is at if she gets past the first week," Gilbert said.

Luke Jensen, on the other hand, believes that Wimbledon is too early for her as the expectations shouldn't be to win the tournament. Jensen said that this could be a farewell tournament for Serena Williams at SW19.

"I have absolutely no intel on Williams. It just seems like a chance for her to return to Centre Court and say goodbye to the game that absolutely loves and respects her. She is talented enough to make a run, but asking someone with absolutely no tournament play in 12 months to win seven matches over two weeks is asking a lot," Jensen said.

"If her serve is firing on all cylinders, then I can dream of a second week Serena run" - Pam Shriver on Serena Williams' chances at Wimbledon this year

Serena Williams hitting the practice courts at Wimbledon

Pam Shriver believes that Serena Williams' service game is what it will take to propel her to the second week as her movement will not suffice at this stage in Williams' career. The fast courts of SW19 is tailor-made for Williams's powerful groundstrokes and serve.

"It's a joy to have her playing again. I suspect her court coverage won't be good enough to win No. 24, but if her serve is firing on all cylinders, and she plays points with constant aggression not allowing opponents to play offensive, then I can dream of a second week Serena run," Shriver said.

bet365 @bet365 She's won more Grand Slam titles than Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal & Novak Djokovic.



She's won 14 out of 14 women's doubles Grand Slam finals.



She's won 85% of her entire career matches and has an incredible 73 singles titles to her name.



Serena Williams is back. She's won more Grand Slam titles than Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal & Novak Djokovic.She's won 14 out of 14 women's doubles Grand Slam finals.She's won 85% of her entire career matches and has an incredible 73 singles titles to her name.Serena Williams is back. https://t.co/1Eh7CcDcF4

However, Ohm Youngmisuk is someone who believes that getting to the third round or further should be enough for the 23-time Grand Slam champion at this stage of her return.

"Anything past third round should be gravy for Williams after this long of a layoff. This really should be about enjoying the opportunity to see her on grass again. Federer's absence should be a reminder to cherish the moments that we get to see all-time great champions like Williams play toward the end of their careers. If she can get to the fourth round, Williams could be dangerous with nothing to lose at all," Youngmisuk said.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far