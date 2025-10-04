"If they showed me all my fines, I'd probably cry" - Daniil Medvedev gets honest about 'not playing for money,' addresses his 'wild' on-court behavior

Daniil Medvedev recently addressed his ‘wild’ on-court behaviour. The tennis star emphasised that he doesn't play for money, while joking that he would ‘probably cry’ if he was made to see all the fines he's accumulated throughout his career.Over the years, Medvedev has established himself as one of the most emotive players on the court. The Russian has often made headlines for smashing rackets and arguing with umpires.Recently, as he gears up for the Shanghai Masters, Daniil Medvedev opened up about his on-court demeanor, telling media,“I'm scared to think how many fines I've paid throughout my career. This perfectly proves that in a way you're not playing for money. Because if I were only playing for money, I’d never do anything wild on the court. But it's emotions, it's life, it's sports. If they showed me all my fines accumulated throughout my career, I'd probably cry. It'd be nice to live without fines but I'm an emotional person on the court, I can't help it.”Over the years, Medvedev has certainly shelled out hefty amounts of his earnings in fines. Earlier this year at the US Open, the 29-year-old was fined $42,500 for smashing rackets against his chair and unsportmanlike conduct. This marked the fourth biggest sanction in the hard court Major’s history.Daniil Medvedev opens up about being fined ‘much more than other guys’Medvedev at the 2025 China Open (Image Source: Getty)Daniil Medvedev’s opening round encounter at the US Open caused quite some controversy. The Russian was facing off against France's Benjamin Bonzi and a cameraman walked on court during the match. As a result of this, the umpire awarded an extra first serve to Bonzi, but Medvedev was unhappy with the decision and caused a six-minute delay as he incited the crowd into a frenzy.After the match, Medvedev stated that the ATP tends to fines players like him more, telling media in a post-match press conference,“They fine guys like me much more than other guys, so. Actually, I don't know if you know, guys. Is coaching allowed? I have no idea. Because sometimes it is; sometimes not. He was coached a lot. I hope he gets fined too, but these guys they're going to fine only me. (Nick) Kyrgios, me, (Alexander) Bublik. Who else? Reilly (Opelka) Even if Reilly is a nice guy, and they fine him just because they don't like him.”On the tennis end of things, Daniil Medvedev is currently scheduled to compete at the Shanghai Masters. The former Grand Slam champion will be taking on Dalibor Svrcina for his opening round encounter at the ATP Masters 1000.