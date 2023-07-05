"If someone told me these two met on a psych ward I’d believe it"- Tennis fans react to Paula Badosa's dream of Grand Slam win with Stefanos Tsitsipas

Stefanos Tsitsipas recently drew flak from tennis fans after stating that his girlfriend Paula Badosa dreamt of the pair winning the Australian Open together.

The lovebirds confirmed their relationship in June when the Greek called themselves 'soulmates,' during an interview. Since then, the couple have opened a joint Instagram account, posted a few TikTok videos, and trained together ahead of Wimbledon, among others.

In a recent interview with SDNA, Tsitsipas said that his Spanish girlfriend had a dream of winning the Australian Open together.

"Paula had a dream before we met & I leave it to her to explain. That's why I say there are so many signs. She saw us both win Australian Open, but I’d like Paula to tell you the story," Tsitsipas averred.

Soon after this revelation, tennis fans reacted to the claim and poked fun at the couple.

A fan expressed their disgust at the couple by saying that they won't be surprised if the couple met in a psych ward.

"If someone told me these two met on a psych ward I’d believe it," a fan tweeted.

Another fan commented that they want to 'vomit' touching upon Badosa's past relationship with actor and model Juan Betancourt.

"I want to vomit lmao she was engaged a month ago," the fan wrote.

jewishgoat.eth @jewishgoat_eth @TheTennisLetter I want to vomit lmao she was engaged a month ago🤮 @TheTennisLetter I want to vomit lmao she was engaged a month ago🤮

Fans continued to tease the couple by saying that the dream will always be a dream.

"Def a dream bc neither are doing that in real life," another user tweeted.

Runecutie @FuckHalepOUT @TheTennisLetter Def a dream bc neither are doing that in real life @TheTennisLetter Def a dream bc neither are doing that in real life

Fans on Twitter also urged them to keep their personal lives to themselves instead of making it public.

"Why can't they just keep their private lives private," the fan commented.

Below are a few more fan reactions:

Guillaume Schuyler (Padam) @amithedrama_ @TheTennisLetter I think they have more pics together in 6 minutes than I had with people I had multiple year relationships with @TheTennisLetter I think they have more pics together in 6 minutes than I had with people I had multiple year relationships with 😂😂

ɢʀᴇᴄᴏ @Greco_66 @TheTennisLetter sick and tired of this relationship @TheTennisLetter sick and tired of this relationship

Wimbledon 2023: Paula Badosa to face Alison Riske-Amritraj in 1R of Wimbledon

Day Three: The Championships - Wimbledon 2021

Paula Badosa will kick off her 2023 Wimbledon campaign by taking on American Alison Riske-Amritraj in the first round. The Spaniard will be making her return to the tour since her quarterfinal exit at the Italian Open.

Badosa won the last meeting between the two in 2019 when she rallied from a set down to beat Riske-Amritraj, 6-7(2), 7-5, 7-5, at the Mallorca Championships.

On the other hand, Stefanos Tsitsipas will resume his first-round match with Dominic Thiem after their match was canceled on Tuesday due to rain.

At the time of rain interrupting the play, Thiem had won the first set with Tsitsipas leading in the second. The winner of this clash will lock horns with two-time Wimbledon winner Andy Murray in the second round.

