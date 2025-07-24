  • home icon
  • Tennis
  • "If you aren't subscribed, you're f**king crazy" - John McEnroe's daughter Emily proudly supports her brother Kevin's new venture

"If you aren't subscribed, you're f**king crazy" - John McEnroe's daughter Emily proudly supports her brother Kevin's new venture

By Krutik Jain
Published Jul 24, 2025 05:19 GMT
John McEnroe
John McEnroe's daughter Emily proudly supports her brother Kevin's new venture. Credit: GETTY

John McEnroe's daughter Emily McEnroe is happy and excited about her brother Kevin's new steps in his professional journey. Tennis legend McEnroe shares three kids with his former wife, Tatum O'Neal. They are Kevin McEnroe (b. 1986), Sean McEnroe (b. 1987), and Emily McEnroe (b. 1991). Each one of them is in an artistic profession.

Ad

On Wednesday, Emily reshared a post featuring a nostalgic childhood photo of Kevin dressed in vibrant ‘90s fashion. He was seated in a miniature wooden chair. Emily used this photo to promote her brother's new Substack newsletter.

“My brilliant brother @kevinjmcenroe started a Substack,” she wrote. “& if you aren’t subscribed you’re fking crazy.”
Emily McEnroe&#039;s Instagram story
Emily McEnroe's Instagram story

The post was originally shared by Kevin McEnroe himself. He captioned his post:

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
"Started a substack. Reluctantly, but with love. Check me out. Link in bio."
Ad

Under the comments section, Emily said that while she wanted to be the first subscriber to Kevin's Substack newsletter, someone beat her to it.

"I wish I could say first subscriber, but somehow @timothyjmass beat me to it!" Emily commented.
Kevin McEnroe&#039;s Instagram post
Kevin McEnroe's Instagram post

Kevin McEnroe is the eldest son of John McEnroe and Tatum O'Neal. He rose to prominence with his debut novel, Our Town (2015). The novel was inspired by his grandmother.

Ad

John McEnroe's daughter Emily McEnroe and the rest of the family reunite at Kevin's wedding

John McEnroe's son Kevin tied the knot with actor Fern Cozine in June 2025 at a ceremony in Napa, California. The ceremony served as a unifying point for his family.

According to People, the wedding was attended by John, Emily, Tatum O'Neal and the other members of the family. Kevin was emotional when her mother, who suffered a fatal stroke in 2020, was there for him on the most important day of his life.

Ad
“My mother—who suffered a stroke in 2020 that left her temporarily nonverbal and immobile but who fought her way back with grit and, at times, a kind of abridged elegance—got up and gave a speech,” Kevin said.
“She thanked my father and stepmother for having her and told a bit of her wild life story, which she can’t seem to help, but also spoke of a future filled with love, hope, and joy. She was brave and gracious, and I was proud of her for doing so."

Kevin's brother Sean is a photographer and humanitarian. Meanwhile, his sister, Emily, is an actress, voice artist, and musician.

About the author
Krutik Jain

Krutik Jain

Twitter icon

Krutik Jain is a journalist who has been reporting on baseball at Sportskeeda since 2022. It was in 2018 when the baseball bug bit Krutik, and already a cricket fan, he credits baseball's rules and Clayton Kershaw's pitching to have hooked him to the game.

A Kershaw and Mookie Betts fan, Krutik rates his favorite team LA Dodgers triumphing over Tampa Bay Rays in the 2020 World Series as his best baseball moment so far. His answer to the perennial "one player from the past you could meet" question is Jackie Robinson. Despite never having seen him play, Robinson's impact, legacy and trail-blazing journey have left an indelible impact on Krutik.

A rigorous fact-checker, Krutik likes reporting on the technical aspects of the game as well as off-field elements. When not watching baseball, Krutik is busy playing cricket, staying up to date with the happenings around the world and hiking.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Tushhita Barua
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications