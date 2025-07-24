"If you aren't subscribed, you're f**king crazy" - John McEnroe's daughter Emily proudly supports her brother Kevin's new venture

John McEnroe's daughter Emily McEnroe is happy and excited about her brother Kevin's new steps in his professional journey. Tennis legend McEnroe shares three kids with his former wife, Tatum O'Neal. They are Kevin McEnroe (b. 1986), Sean McEnroe (b. 1987), and Emily McEnroe (b. 1991). Each one of them is in an artistic profession.On Wednesday, Emily reshared a post featuring a nostalgic childhood photo of Kevin dressed in vibrant ‘90s fashion. He was seated in a miniature wooden chair. Emily used this photo to promote her brother's new Substack newsletter.“My brilliant brother @kevinjmcenroe started a Substack,” she wrote. “&amp; if you aren’t subscribed you’re fking crazy.”Emily McEnroe's Instagram storyThe post was originally shared by Kevin McEnroe himself. He captioned his post:&quot;Started a substack. Reluctantly, but with love. Check me out. Link in bio.&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostUnder the comments section, Emily said that while she wanted to be the first subscriber to Kevin's Substack newsletter, someone beat her to it.&quot;I wish I could say first subscriber, but somehow @timothyjmass beat me to it!&quot; Emily commented.Kevin McEnroe's Instagram postKevin McEnroe is the eldest son of John McEnroe and Tatum O'Neal. He rose to prominence with his debut novel, Our Town (2015). The novel was inspired by his grandmother.John McEnroe's daughter Emily McEnroe and the rest of the family reunite at Kevin's weddingJohn McEnroe's son Kevin tied the knot with actor Fern Cozine in June 2025 at a ceremony in Napa, California. The ceremony served as a unifying point for his family.According to People, the wedding was attended by John, Emily, Tatum O'Neal and the other members of the family. Kevin was emotional when her mother, who suffered a fatal stroke in 2020, was there for him on the most important day of his life.“My mother—who suffered a stroke in 2020 that left her temporarily nonverbal and immobile but who fought her way back with grit and, at times, a kind of abridged elegance—got up and gave a speech,” Kevin said.“She thanked my father and stepmother for having her and told a bit of her wild life story, which she can’t seem to help, but also spoke of a future filled with love, hope, and joy. She was brave and gracious, and I was proud of her for doing so.&quot;Kevin's brother Sean is a photographer and humanitarian. Meanwhile, his sister, Emily, is an actress, voice artist, and musician.