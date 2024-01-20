Taylor Fritz's girlfriend Morgan Riddle recently made a bold bet that could leave a bitter taste in her mouth. Riddle announced that she will eat a jar of vegemite live if her boyfriend wins his upcoming fourth-round match against Stefanos Tsitsipas at the 2024 Australian Open.

Vegemite, a thick, dark brown spread made from yeast extract, is a staple of Australian cuisine but is notorious for its strong and salty flavor. It is very high in sodium, with one teaspoon containing about 5% of the recommended daily intake.

Riddle, a 26-year-old influencer and model, has been dating Fritz since 2020. She has been traveling with him on the ATP tour, documenting their glamorous and adventurous life on her social media platforms.

In her latest stunt, Riddle announced the vegemite challenge on Friday, January 19, shortly after Fritz defeated Fabian Marozsan in four sets to reach the fourth round of the Australian Open.

The influencer shared a few pictures of herself posing in front of the Rod Laver Arena, the main stadium of the tournament, and wrote:

"if Taylor Fritz wins again ill eat a jar of vegemite on live."

A look into Taylor Fritz and Stefanos Tsitsipas' head-to-head record

Taylor Fritz and Stefanos Tsitsipas at the Rolex Monte-Carlo Masters

Taylor Fritz and Stefanos Tsitsipas have faced each other four times in their careers so far. Tsitsipas, the World No. 7 and reigning Australian Open runner-up, leads their head-to-head record 3-1.

Their first encounter was at the 2019 Laver Cup in Switzerland, where Tsitsipas prevailed 6-2, 1-6, 1-0(7) in the round-robin stage. They met again the same year at the Paris Masters, where Tsitsipas emerged victorious, 7-6(3), 6-3, in the second round. The Greek went on to reach the quarterfinals, where he was defeated by World No. 1 Novak Djokovic in straight sets.

Their third encounter was at the 2022 Australian Open, where Tsitsipas once again triumphed 4-6, 6-4, 4-6, 6-3, 6-4, in the fourth round. The Greek went on to reach the semifinals, where he lost to World No. 3 Daniil Medvedev in a four-set thriller.

Fritz got his revenge at the 2023 Monte-Carlo Masters, where he stunned Tsitsipas, 6-2, 6-4, in the quarterfinals. The American hit 21 winners and recorded only four unforced errors as compared to the Greek's seven unforced errors. Fritz eventually reached his third ATP Masters 1000 semifinal but lost to eventual champion Andrey Rublev in three sets.