"Novak Djokovic's so mentally strong that he can direct his anger & frustration at what he sees as a lack of respect" - John McEnroe on the Serb being subject to a hostile crowd in QF defeat

Novak Djokovic was subject to a partisan crowd during his quarter-final clash against Rafael Nadal at the French Open on Tuesday. Djokovic was routinely booed and jeered right from the moment he stepped onto the court, with many even cheering for his errors.

Needless to say, the Mallorcan enjoyed the lion's share of support on Court Philippe Chatrier, which has become quite the norm in recent years.

Speaking to SportKlub, John McEnroe voiced his displeasure at the crowd being hostile towards the World No. 1. He reckons that even though the Serb is strong enough to overcome such obstacles, he does not enjoy the unfair reception that he receives.

"No other player had to face great difficulties. It's not fair, hey, I have to say," McEnroe said. "This guy has found a way out of difficult situations more than any other player in the history of tennis. And if you think he doesn't mind, you're crazy."

"He's so mentally strong that he can handle it and somehow direct his anger and frustration at what he sees as a lack of respect, and I feel that too," he added.

"Novak Djokovic actually shows a lot of emotion, people should love that" - John McEnroe

John McEnroe also spoke on the topic for Eurosport, where he pointed out how Novak Djokovic is the best at channeling all anger and frustration towards his game, albeit in a positive way.

The seven-time Major champion also called the Serb a "remarkable player and person."

“He does it better than anyone I’ve ever seen,” McEnroe said. “I didn’t do it as well. I felt like it affected me more than it helped me. I think there were times where it fuelled me, but he has done it consistently. He’s a remarkable player and person.”

The American firmly believes Djokovic deserves a lot more respect. That said, McEnroe predicted that the Serb could enjoy more love and popularity once he calls it a day.

“He deserves to be – and he is – respected. It’s just that I’m sure it’s frustrating," said McEnroe. "I think at the end of the day they will like him more after he stopped playing which sort of ended up being the case with myself, I guess."

According to John McEnroe, it is unwise to expect Djokovic to emulate the personalities of his arch-rivals Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal, who always enjoy immense crowd support wherever they play.

“But at the time, it’s frustrating. Some of it can be at times your own fault, but I think quite a bit of it isn’t. It’s just that these other guys are so amazing," said the American. "The way Rafa and Roger handle themselves, it’s hard to get to that level. Plus they were succeeding before him, so he’s been catching up the whole time."

Mario Boccardi @marioboc17 Patrick Mouratoglou: "It makes no sense to whistle #Djokovic . If you don’t like it, you have the right not to come, it’s allowed. But when we come to watch the game, we have to appreciate these exceptional athletes, the spectacle they give us and encourage them. It’s the minimum" Patrick Mouratoglou: "It makes no sense to whistle #Djokovic. If you don’t like it, you have the right not to come, it’s allowed. But when we come to watch the game, we have to appreciate these exceptional athletes, the spectacle they give us and encourage them. It’s the minimum" https://t.co/fS6urSB5br

Nevertheless, McEnroe feels the Serb has the right attributes needed to win over crowd support, which is why he finds it baffling that it is not already the case.

“But he actually shows a lot of emotion, he’s fired up," McEnroe explained. "People should love that and the French, they love that. I can’t explain it.”

