"If you told me 5 years ago when I couldn’t string 2 matches together that I would have this stat" - Jessica Pegula reacts in disbelief on her new WTA record

Jessica Pegula has been in great form over the last two years. The American has recorded the most WTA 1000 wins (37) over the last two seasons. Pegula's win over 2017 US Open champion Sloane Stephens at the Guadalajara Open was her latest WTA 1000 match win.

The 28-year-old took to social media to express her disbelief at achieving such a feat. She alluded to her poor performance a few years back and stated that one should always believe that one can improve over time.

"If you told me 5 years ago when I couldn’t string 2 matches together that I would have this stat…you can always improve, don’t let anyone tell you otherwise," Pegula tweeted.

How has Jessica Pegula performed in 2022

Jessica Pegula kickstarted her 2022 season with a first-round loss at the Melbourne Summer Set 2. The American lost 7-6(6), 6-3 to Irina-Camelia Begu.

In her next tournament, she lost 6-4, 7-6(3) to Caroline Garcia in the first round of the Sydney Tennis Classic. At the year's first Grand Slam, the Australian Open, Pegula had an impressive run till the quarterfinals where she lost to former eventual winner Ashleigh Barty 6-2, 6-0 in the last eight stage of the tournament.

At the Qatar Open, where she was seeded ninth, Pegula lost her third-round match to sixth seed Maria Sakkari 6-4, 7-5. At the Paribas Open, the American suffered an early exit at the hands of Marie Bouzkova, going down 5-7, 6-2, 6-0. The American lost 6-2, 7-5 to World No. 1 Iga Swiatek at the Miami Open next.

Jessica Pegula made her maiden final of the season at the Madrid Open. Playing on clay, the American did well to reach the final, where she lost 7-5, 0-6, 6-2 to Ons Jabeur.

At the second Major of the season, the Roland Garros, Pegula reached the quarterfinals before losing to the eventual winner Swiatek. The American stood no chance as the Pole, who won 6-3, 6-2. Pegula had a disappointing Wimbledon campaign as she lost to Petra Martic 6-2, 7-6(5) in the third round.

Later, she made two semifinal appearances at the Canadian Open and the San Diego Open, losing to Simona Halep and Swiatek respectively. In her current campaign at the Guadalajara Open, Pegula will take on Victoria Azarenka for a place in the final.

