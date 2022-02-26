"If you want to beat him, you have to give your best version, something I did not do"- Daniil Medvedev on SF loss to Rafael Nadal in Acapulco

Daniil Medvedev admitted that he was simply not good enough during his semi-final loss to Rafael Nadal in Acapulco on Friday. The Russian pointed out that players have to be at their best to stand a chance against the Spaniard, and that his level was not high enough.

Nadal thrashed Daniil Medvedev in straight sets to advance to the final in Acapulco. The 21-time Grand Slam champion saved all 11 breakpoints he faced and broke the Russian thrice to seal a straightforward win.

Speaking after the match, Medvedev admitted his level "wasn't strong enough" to compete with a player of Nadal's caliber.

"Unfortunately, I think I didn't play well today. There were some good points, but overall my level wasn't strong enough to compete with someone like Rafa. Too many mistakes. It's tough, Rafa is in very good shape. good form right now. If you want to beat him you have to give your best version, something that I did not do," said Medvedev.

Punto de Break @PuntoDBreak 🎙️ Medvedev: “Tuve que ser más decisivo, algo que me faltó en el día de hoy” puntodebreak.com/2022/02/26/med… 🎙️ Medvedev: “Tuve que ser más decisivo, algo que me faltó en el día de hoy” puntodebreak.com/2022/02/26/med…

Medvedev also said his performance was so poor that he could not really take anything away from the contest.

"I don't think I can take much away from today's game. If you ask me what I need to change about today's match, I need to change everything I did. These are things that happen, sometimes you play badly, other times worse. Sometimes you win, sometimes you lose. I just have to improve next week," added the Russian.

Medvedev disclosed that he "didn't get a good feeling" playing at Acapulco this week. However, the 26-year-old said he was happy to have eked out three wins despite playing below-par tennis.

Daniil Medvedev at a tennis tournament

"To be honest, I didn't find a good feeling this week in Acapulco, but I'm happy that I was able to win three straight sets matches without tiebreaks without playing in an excellent way. I kept fighting, getting the balls on the court and it's something important when you're not your best moment," said Medvedev.

"I love Acapulco. Even today, the atmosphere was very nice. I felt the support of the fans. I enjoy playing here. I would like to come back and play in Acapulco next year," concluded the Russian.

Despite the defeat, Daniil Medvedev will be crowned the new World No. 1 on Monday, replacing Novak Djokovic.

TENNIS @Tennis



Medvedev will overtake Novak Djokovic for the top spot after the Serbian was defeated by Jiří Veselý, 6-4, 7-6 (4), in Dubai: Congratulations to @DaniilMedwed , who will rise to world No. 1 on Monday.Medvedev will overtake Novak Djokovic for the top spot after the Serbian was defeated by Jiří Veselý, 6-4, 7-6 (4), in Dubai: Congratulations to @DaniilMedwed, who will rise to world No. 1 on Monday. ⭐Medvedev will overtake Novak Djokovic for the top spot after the Serbian was defeated by Jiří Veselý, 6-4, 7-6 (4), in Dubai:

Rafael Nadal will lock horns with Cameron Norrie in the Acapulco final

Cameron Norrie with Rafael Nadal at French Open 2021

Rafael Nadal will square off against Cameron Norrie in the final on Saturday. The Spaniard is currently on a 14-match winning streak and has yet to drop a set in Acapulco.

Nadal will be competing in his 128th ATP final on Saturday. He is undefeated in his last 10 title clashes. The Spaniard will be gunning for a 91st career title and record-equaling fourth crown in Acapulco.

TENNIS @Tennis



is now into an incredible 128th career final, after his 6-3, 6-3 victory over Daniil Medvedev in the semifinals of Acapulco tonight.



Broken down by surface, Nadal's 128 career finals include 70 on clay, 51 on hard courts and 7 on grass. STAT OF THE DAY @RafaelNadal is now into an incredible 128th career final, after his 6-3, 6-3 victory over Daniil Medvedev in the semifinals of Acapulco tonight.Broken down by surface, Nadal's 128 career finals include 70 on clay, 51 on hard courts and 7 on grass. STAT OF THE DAY❗@RafaelNadal is now into an incredible 128th career final, after his 6-3, 6-3 victory over Daniil Medvedev in the semifinals of Acapulco tonight.Broken down by surface, Nadal's 128 career finals include 70 on clay, 51 on hard courts and 7 on grass.

Edited by Arvind Sriram