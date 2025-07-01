"If you want to be a housewife, why are you playing tennis?" - Fans slam Wimbledon star Carson Branstine over anti-feminist, pro-Donald Trump support

Carson Branstine made her Major-level debut to much fanfare at Wimbledon on Tuesday (June 30). However, tennis fans have turned on the Canadian qualifier since her political views became somewhat apparent through her social media activity.

Branstine played NCAA Division I tennis for Texas A&M until 2024, which saw her lead her college to their first-ever women's team title in the competition's history. The 24-year-old subsequently caught the media's attention during this fortnight after it came out that she daylights as a model when she's not playing tennis on the WTA Tour and the ITF circuit.

Carson Branstine then qualified for women's singles at Wimbledon in hard-fought fashion this week before going out to top-seeded Aryna Sabalenka 1-6, 5-7 in the first round. Unfortunately, the fact that the Canadian follows Donald Trump and one of his backers, Robert F. Kennedy Jr., on X (formerly Twitter) has since threatened to undermine her campaign at the All England Club.

In their repost of the original set of screenshots that showed how Branstine had followed pages like "The Feminist Turned Housewife", a fan sarcastically questioned why the model-cum-tennis pro would persits with her career when she could just be a "tradwife".

"Girl if you want to be a housewife why are you playing tennis. Live out your philosophy and get in the kitchen tf," one fan wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

Another fan, meanwhile, pointed out that the World No. 194's endorsement of Trump and RFK Jr. didn't come as a surprise considering her social media profile bio included terms like "Christ follower".

"I saw 'Texas' & 'Christ follower' in her bio, & MAGA coded barstool sports drooling over her, so I knew wat was up," they insisted.

Here are a few more tennis fans taking umbrage at Carson Branstine for the pages she has followed on X:

"The only reason you can have a job and make fucking money, the same amount of money as the men playing alongside you, is because of feminism," one fan asserted.

"The way i was like wait she’s so pretty like she eats and now all this is coming out CLOCK THAT LOSERRRR!!" another suggested.

"Quick. Save the receipts before they have their PR clean it up like Korda, Draper etc," one more fan claimed.

"This is actually not surprising at all damn," another insisted.

"Okay, but does it even add up in her head," one fan questioned.

Carson Branstine secured her maiden tour-level victory at Libema Open weeks before Wimbledon

Carson Branstine hits a backhand at Wimbledon | Image Source: Getty

The 194th-ranked Carson Branstine had mostly played on the ITF tour before 2025. Having previously finished runner-up at the WTA 125 tournament in Cancun, Mexico in February, the Canadian successfully qualified for the Libema Open at the beginning of the month.

Branstine then upset World No. 19 Liudmila Samsonova in three tough sets in the first round of the 250-level event before eventually losing in the Round of 16 to Belgium's Elena-Gabriela Ruse.

