Coco Gauff has clarified that while her outfit at the 2024 Australian Open wasn't intended to be an homage to Serena Williams, she had no objections if it is associated with the tennis legend.

Gauff's outfit for the Australian Open, featuring a yellow skirt and top with navy accents, garnered significant attention on social media before the Melbourne Slam. Amid the discussions, one fan playfully tricked others into believing that the kit paid tribute to the 23-time Grand Slam champion.

The fan shared side-by-side images of Coco Gauff and Serena Williams in similar outfits and attributed a quote to Gauff, crediting the former World No. 1 as the inspiration behind the attire.

"With this kit, I definitely wanted to channel my inner Serena. She is an inspiration on and off the court so this one is for her… it even has the lil crop top she had," the fan posted on X (formerly Twitter).

Coco Gauff responded to the post on social media, revealing that she had been "fooled" by it as well. She also clarified that her outfit wasn't actually inspired by Serena Williams.

Following her commanding 6-3, 6-0 win over Anna Karolina Schmiedlova in the first round of the Australian Open, the 19-year-old addressed the amusing incident again. She humorously reiterated that she had even passed the fan's post along to her agent before realizing that it was fake.

"Yes. So I saw that tweet -- and that account is going to be happy they are being mentioned -- but I saw that tweet and then I texted my agent. I was, like, I don't remember ever saying this. Then the person replied or something and it was, like, a fake tweet. Their account said don't take things seriously. Then I realized it was fake," Coco Gauff said in her post-match press conference.

The World No. 4 also shared that it was "really cool" if her outfit was viewed as an homage to Williams, emphasizing her love for the 23-time Grand Slam champion and her unmatched fashion game.

"Yeah, if you want to make it a homage to her [Serena Williams], that's really cool. That wasn't the thought process behind it. I love Serena, and I think she has the best fashion game on the court and off the court and everything," she said.

"So, yeah, it wasn't an homage to her, but it was funny how that tweet kind of circulated. I know that account was probably, like, going to laugh at this," she added with a smile.

Coco Gauff to lock horns with Caroline Dolehide in Australian Open 2R

Coco Gauff set to take on Caroline Dolehide.

Coco Gauff made a strong start to her campaign at the Australian Open, securing a dominant straight-sets win over Anna Karolina Schmiedlova. She will take on compatriot Caroline Dolehide in the second round.

Dolehide booked her place against the fourth seed by defeating qualifier Leolia Jeanjean 6-2, 6-4. Gauff claimed victory in their sole previous tour-level encounter, beating Dolehide 7-5, 7-5 at the 2020 Top Seed Open in Lexington.

Should Coco Gauff emerge victorious against Dolehide, she will take on the winner of the match between Leylah Fernandez and Alycia Parks in a blockbuster third-round clash.

