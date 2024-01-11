"If you wish bad upon someone, the bad is going to come back to you" – Alexander Zverev pins Daniil Medvedev's 1R French Open 2023 loss on 'karma'

Alexander Zverev has pinned Daniil Medvedev's first-round loss to Brazil's Thiago Seyboth Wild at the French Open 2023 on 'karma'.

Medvedev suffered a major setback as second seed at Roland Garros in May 2023, when he lost to unseeded Wild in the opener at Court Philippe-Chartier. The match began on a competitive note as the opening set went in Wild's favor after a tiebreak.

Medvedev, however, recovered quickly to secure the next two sets to take control of the duel. But Wild turned it around with easy victories in the fourth and fifth sets to secure the tie 7-6 (5), 6-7 (6), 2-6, 6-3, 6-4, and send the Russian out.

Alexander Zverev, too, was in the mix at the claycourt Major and went as far as the semifinals on the back of victories over Grigor Dimitrov, Frances Tiafoe and Thomas Martin Etcheverry. He lost to Casper Ruud in the final-four tie.

Netflix covered Zverev's reaction to the Medvedev loss in the fourth episode of the tennis documentary series Break Point's second season.

"Medvedev is one of the best players in the world, so it helps not playing him at an early stage. But at the same, I do believe in karma. I do believe that if you wish bad upon someone, then the bad is going to come back to you," Zverev said.

At the time, Zverev and Medvedev were at odds fresh of their Monte-Carlo Masters feud in April. Zverev lost the match to the Russian after a tough fight and later accused him of playing unfairly and resorting to toilet breaks to break the German's rhythm.

Daniil Medvedev leads head-to-head tally against Alexander Zverev 11-7

Daniil Medvedev

Daniil Medvedev and Alexander Zverev have locked horns on 18 occasions, with the former leading 11-7 in the head-to-head tally.

Their rivalry began in the year 2016 when they played against each other at the St Petersburg Open. Zverev drew the first blood by defeating Medvedev in straight sets and remained invincible in three more duels.

Medvedev's first success against the German materialized at the Shanghai Masters in 2019. He defeated Zverev 6-4, 6-1 in the final to win the Masters 1000 title. Between 2020 and 2022, the duo squared off five times with the Russian prevailing on four occasions.

In 2023, Daniil Medvedev extended his dominance over the Olympic gold medalist by downing him in five out of six encounters they played against.