"Iga proving once again that she's one of the best things to happen to top-level sport in years" - Tennis fans react to Iga Swiatek's charity event initiative to help war-affected in Ukraine

Iga Swiatek has turned many people into her fans with displays of unbelievable tennis this year. The World No. 1 has now earned more fans and won more hearts with a wonderful gesture off the court to support an important cause.

Swiatek is set to team up with Ukrainian Elina Svitolina and fellow Polish star Agnieszka Radwanska a couple of weeks after the ongoing Wimbledon Championships for a charity event. The proceeds of the event will directly help those affected by the ongoing war in Ukraine.

Iga Swiatek, who initiated the project along with her team, made the announcement on social media on Wednesday. All proceeds from the event will eventually be distributed to help children and teenagers affected by the war. In light of Swiatek's gesture, tennis fans flooded social media with words of high praise.

Swiatek and Radwanska will team up with their respective partners from the ATP tour, Ukraine's Sergiy Stakhovsky and Poland's Martyn Pawelski, for a mixed doubles match at the charity event. Swiatek will then play former World No. 2 Radwanska in a one-set singles match.

Svitolina will be the chair umpire for both matches, while special guest Andriy Shevchenko (a former football star) will also be in attendance. The charity event will take place on July 23 in Krakow, Poland.

"Nothing but praise for this. So admirable how she stood up for the situation, like very few people in the tennis world," another fan wrote of Swiatek's initiative which is called 'Iga Swiatek and Friends for Ukraine.'

Fans expressed their pride at Swiatek's work to support important causes such as this one.

"My respect for Iga Swiatek grows and grows. A brilliant tennis player and all round class act," said another tweet.

"I hope that we can see each other in large numbers" - Iga Swiatek makes an appeal to fans to support the cause

Day Two: The Championships - Wimbledon 2022

World No. 1 Iga Swiatek, who created a new record by winning her 36th consecutive match on the WTA tour, spoke about the upcoming charity event. The Polish superstar appealed to fans to fill the stands at the TAURON Arena in Krakow for the event and help support the cause.

I hope that we can see each other in large numbers in TAURON Arena Krakow and in front of the television to show the strength of the sport when it unites us in helping and giving us at least a little joy," Swiatek wrote.

Former Wimbledon finalist Agnieszka Radwanska, who retired from the sport back in 2018, also spoke about the importance of the event and is grateful to participate in the cause to help Ukraine.

"It will be a special event! It has never been like this before. I am honored that this day I will be able to play for a good cause with such wonderful friends from the court. The power of sport now takes on even more importance. Now we are together for Ukraine," expressed Radwanska.

