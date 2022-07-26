Iga Swiatek and Agnieszka Radwanska help raise PLN 2.5 million in Krakow for Ukraine war

Iga Swiatek and Agnieszka Radwanska joined hands for a noble cause on Monday. As part of the "Iga Swiatek and Friends for Ukraine" campaign, they played exhibition matches in Krakow to raise money for the victims of the ongoing Ukraine war.

Watched on by 12,000 spectators at the TAURON Arena in the Polish city of Krakow, Swiatek and Radwanska played a doubles and singles match, raising around 2.5 million PLN (€530,000). Former Ukrainian footballer Andriy Shevchenko, Polish First Lady Agata Kornhauser-Duda and children from the Elina Svitolina Foundation were in attendance at the event.

Teaming up with 17-year-old Martin Pawelski, Swiatek beat the retired pair of Radwanska and Sergiy Stakhovsky in a supertiebreak in a match chaired by Ukrainian singles player Elena Svitolina. Radwanska beat Swiatek 6-4 in the singles.

The results on the day were secondary, however. Swiatek said that she tried to remind everyone that the Ukraine war is still ongoing by harnessing the social power of sport.

"I know that social memory is short, so we wanted to remind the world that the war in Ukraine is not over. I think that we have completed the task of helping with tennis, and we have shown the great social power of sport, said Swiatek."

Iga Swiatek and her team have collaborated with United 24, the official aid fund of Ukraine, the Elina Switolina Foundation and UNICEF Polska for her cause. The WTA World No. 1 plans to carry out a few online charity auctions to further help victims of the Ukraine war.

"I found out how powerful sport is in connecting people and how much we can achieve to help others when we use it wisely" - Iga Swiatek

Swiatek on Day Six: The Championships - Wimbledon 2022

Iga Swiatek has had a memorable season, losing only four of her 50 matches. The 21-year-old has won a tour-leading six titles, including Roland Garros. She's coming off a third-round exit at Wimbledon against Alize Cornet, which snapped her 37-match win streak.

Besides tennis, the young Pole has been active in social causes through the "Iga Swiatek and Friends for Ukraine" campaign. After raising over €500,000 in Krakow through her exhibition matches, she took to social media to thank Radwanska, Pawelski, Stakhovsky and Svitolina for their support.

"It's amazing. On Saturday in Krakow, I found out how powerful sport is in connecting people and how much we can achieve to help others when we use it wisely. Thank you for the support. Thank you Agnieszka, Sergiy, Martyn, Andriy, Elina for being here."

"Together, we helped many children and teenagers, and not only them, because we reminded the world that war is still there, in Ukraine. Many thanks to my team, especially Paula Wolecka for the idea, heart and strength in making it happen. I'm proud, happy and touched. It was a good day. Very good," Swiatek posted on Instagram.

Swiatek will be back in action this week when she takes on Magdalena Frech in the Round of 32 at the Poland Open on Wednesday.

