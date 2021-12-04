Iga Swiatek announces split with long-term coach Piotr Sierzputowski, Agnieszka Radwanska's former coach expected to join the team

2020 Roland Garros champion Iga Swiatek has announced her decision to part ways with her coach Piotr Sierzputowski. The two have been part of the same team for more than five years, but the World No. 9 feels that it is time for a change.

Swiatek is currently in pre-season, preparing for the 2022 Australian Open, which kicks off on January 17. That is partly why this news comes as a surprise to many fans, owing to its proximity to the first Grand Slam of the year.

Swiatek shared the important announcement through her social media handles.

"The preparatory period is underway and I am in full work, but today I am coming to you with important information," Iga Swiatek tweeted.

Iga Świątek @iga_swiatek Okres przygotowawczy trwa i jestem w pełnej pracy, ale dziś przychodzę do Was z ważną informacją. ⤵️ Okres przygotowawczy trwa i jestem w pełnej pracy, ale dziś przychodzę do Was z ważną informacją. ⤵️ https://t.co/rR8wq9cHKv

"After more than 5 years I've decided to finish my cooperation with my coach Piotr Sierzputowski," she added. "This change is really challenging for me and this decision wasn't easy for me."

The 20-year-old believes a change was needed so that she could improve herself further and push things in a new direction.

"I found out that sometimes in our professional life, we need changes to develop more, evolve and meet other people with whom we're going to create a cooperation for the next stages of our development," she explained.

Despite all that, Swiatek had nothing but wonderful words to say about her former coach, thanking him for everything and playing a significant role in where she is now.

"I would like to thank you Coach for everything that you did for me," she wrote. "I owe you a lot and truly appreciate the time we've spent together. All those years enabled us to be in the place that we are now."

The Pole ended the announcement by saying that she wants to keep her attention on the preparation for the coming season.

"I would like to focus on my pre-season without any outside pressure," she wrote. "I hope you'll understand it."

Iga Swiatek's new coach expected to be Tomasz Wiktorowski

Tomasz Wiktorowski (R), former coach of Agnieszka Radwanska, expected to join the team

According to Polish tennis magazine Tenisklub, the new coach of Iga Swiatek is expected to be Tomasz Wiktorowski, who coached her compatriot Agnieszka Radwanska.

It was under him that Radwanska won the 2015 WTA Finals and also reached the final of the Wimbledon Championships in 2012.

Tenisklub has reported that Iga and Tomasz will start working together on Monday, and he will join the team on a permanent basis once both sides are satisfied with the partnership.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee