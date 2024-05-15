Iga Swiatek, Aryna Sabalenka & Coco Gauff emulate Serena Williams, Maria Sharapova & Victoria Azarenka after Italian Open 2024 heroics

Iga Swiatek, Aryna Sabalenka, and Coco Gauff have become the first trio since Serena Williams, Maria Sharapova, and Victoria Azarenka to enter the semifinals of a WTA Tour event as the top 3 seeds. The three women are currently playing at the 2024 Italian Open.

Iga Swiatek is the top seed at this year's Italian Open and extended her unbeaten streak to 10 matches after defeating Madison Keys in the quarterfinals in Rome in straight sets. The Pole was victorious at the 2024 Madrid Open and has now successfully navigated her way to her sixth semifinal of the season at the Italian Open.

Aryna Sabalenka, the No. 2 seed in Rome, swept aside her quarterfinal opponent Jelena Ostapenko 6-2, 6-4 to secure her semifinal berth at the tournament for the second time in her career. Sabalenka's title defense at the Madrid Open was halted by Swiatek in the final, and the Belarusian is still searching for her second title this year after winning the Australian Open in January.

Coco Gauff is the No. 3 seed at the 2024 Italian Open, and she, too, booked her berth in the semifinals of the WTA 1000 tournament after defeating Zheng Qinwen 7-6 (4), 6-1 in the quarterfinals. The reigning US Open champion previously reached the last four stage in Rome in 2021.

With Iga Swiatek, Aryna Sabalenka, and Coco Gauff all reaching the semifinals at the 2024 Italian Open, the tournament has become the first on the WTA Tour, excluding WTA Finals, to have the top three seeds reach the semifinals since the 2013 Roland Garros.

Serena Williams, Maria Sharapova, and Victoria Azarenka were the top three seeds at the 2013 Roland Garros. Williams defeated Svetlana Kuznetsova, while Sharapova and Azarenka defeated Jelena Jankovic and Maria Kirilenko to reach the semifinals respectively. Serena Williams ultimately emerged victorious at the clay Grand Slam after beating Sharapova in the final.

Iga Swiatek to face Coco Gauff in Italian Open SF

Iga Swiatek

Iga Swiatek will be up against Coco Gauff in the semifinal of the 2024 Italian Open on May 16. This will be the second Italian Open semifinal between the two women after Swiatek defeated Gauff in the 2021 contest. Overall, the duo has faced each other 10 times on the WTA Tour, with the Pole winning nine of these matches.

At the 2024 Italian Open, Iga Swiatek has not dropped a set so far and defeated Bernarda Pera, Yulia Putintseva, Angelique Kerber, and Madison Keys to reach the semifinals.

Meanwhile, Coco Gauff has ousted Magdalena Fręch, Jaqueline Cristian, Paula Badosa, and Zheng Qinwen to reach the last four.

In the other semifinal, Aryna Sabalenka will be up against either Victoria Azarenka or Danielle Collins. The Belarusian had to work hard while defeating Katie Volynets, Dayana Yastremska, Elina Svitolina, and Jelena Ostapenko en route to the semifinals.