Iga Swiatek, Aryna Sabalenka, Coco Gauff, and several other Top-10 players opt out of WTA 1000 Guadalajara Open

Aryna Sabalenka, Iga Swiatek, and Coco Gauff will not feature in the 2023 Guadalajara Open, adding to the ever-growing list of withdrawals.

The WTA 1000 Guadalajara Open is scheduled from September 17-23, just one week after the conclusion of the 2023 US Open.

World No. 3 Coco Gauff, who became the champion, has pulled out of the tournament. US Open finalist Aryna Sabalenka, semifinalist Karolina Muchova, and quarterfinalist Marketa Vondrousova do not feature on the Guadalajara Open's entry list.

The inaugural edition of the event was held last year, following the temporary suspension of tournaments in China. World No. 5 Jessica Pegula was crowned the champion. This time around, however, the American will not be defending her title as she has also announced her withdrawal.

“I’m sorry to be missing the @gdlopen this year after so many great memories last year. I loved collecting all the bracelets from the fans,” Pegula wrote on her Instagram story.

World No. 2 Iga Swiatek, who hadn’t participated in the previous edition, pulled out this year as well. The Pole cited the haphazard and congested scheduling of events, and the risk of injury as the reasons for her absence.

“Unfortunately, I need to withdraw from the tournament in Guadalajara due to change of schedule. I need to listen to my body and as the season is very intense – our No. 1 priority is to play it until the end in good health and plan it wisely so we wouldn’t risk an injury. I’m sorry to not be there but I’m sure the atmosphere in Guadalajara will be as amazing as I remember. See you in Tokyo," Swiatek said.

It is worth noting that the WTA 1000 event, which was introduced as a replacement for the Beijing Open, was held in late October last year. However, with the tournament in China back on the calendar in 2023, the Mexican event took the brunt.

Also missing from the event will be World No. 4 Elena Rybakina, who has struggled with injuries and illness this season. While Swiatek and Pegula officially announced their absence, the rest, including Sabalenka and Gauff, have yet to make a public announcement.

Ons Jabeur to headline the Guadalajara Open amid Iga Swiatek, Aryna Sabalenka and Coco Gauff absence

Jessica Pegula and Maria Sakkari at the Guadalajara Open 2022

With the withdrawal of the top-6 players, Aryna Sabalenka, Iga Swiatek, Coco Gauff, Elena Rybakina, Jessica Pegula, and Marketa Vondrousova, World No. 7 Ons Jabeur will headline the Guadalajara Open.

Jabeur was last seen in action at the ongoing WTA 500 San Diego Open, where she crashed out of the opening round.

With seven of the top-10 seeds not in action at the tournament, Jabeur, World No. 9 Maria Sakkari, and World No. 10 Caroline Garcia, who struggled during the North American hardcourt swing, will fancy their chances.

It is worth noting that several other top-50 players have decided to skip the Guadalajara Open.

